Exciting times are coming for fans of the world of The witcher. Yesterday the premiere of season two of the series of Netflix in London, where the entire cast was present with Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra at the helm. However, the news is not over. And is that now The Witcher offers a preview of the soundtrack of its second season. A soundtrack that has a new composer at the helm, after the praised passage of Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli in the first season who so respected that Slavic and Central European touch with which CD Projekt endowed their games.

As you can see just above these lines, Sony Music has released the first theme of the soundtrack of the second season of The Witcher, entitled Power and Purpose (Power and purpose, in Spanish) and that has a more epic air and similar to other recent medieval fantasy works. In this case, the person in charge will be Joseph Trapanese (Oblivion, Tron Legacy). In any case, we will not be the ones to jump to conclusions having listened to just one of the songs that will make up the musical band of the season.

A season that will have again Dandelion original songs, like the past hits Toss a Coin to Your Witcher or Her Sweet Kiss. From what I’ve seen so far, it seems that the Dandelion of the new season of The Witcher will be a bit more rocky, so perhaps it has more moving songs. Be that as it may, we will just have to wait until the next and imminent December 17, when the second batch of The Witcher episodes will arrive in full from day one on Netflix, following the adventures of Geralt de Rivia, Ciri de Cintra and Yennefer de Vengerberg.