If you want to know everything that happened in the first season of The Witcher and you are short on time, here is a 6 minute summary.

They are about to premiere the second season of The witcher, where Henry cavill will play the witcher again Geralt of Rivia and you will face all kinds of monsters while the continent is on the brink of a conflict between the different kingdoms.

Therefore, it is a good idea to review everything that happened in the first season, but if someone does not have time to see the eight episodes that make it up, it is best to see a summary to have everything fresh in memory for when the new chapters.

That’s why we leave you this 6-minute summary of The witcher in this official account:

if you’re new to the world of The Witcher… DESTINY HAS BROUGHT YOU HERE! Learn (or refresh yourself on) everything you need to know about Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Princess Cirilla of Cintra, and the humble bard Jaskier. pic.twitter.com/30Nrf9ChIw December 1, 2021

What do you think? It has helped me a lot to recall some details that I no longer remembered. Plus it’s always fun to be able to listen to the song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” who plays the bard on different occasions during the series Dandelion.

What will the second season be about?

They have already revealed that the new episodes of The witcher They will be a linear story, as the first season had time jumps and it seems like that confused viewers quite a bit. Now, Geralt of Rivia will return to the place where he trained as a young man so that Ciri can enhance their powers. Meanwhile, he thinks that Yennefer died in the great battle, so the reunion will also be quite epic. But unfortunately, on the rest of the continent, the human, elven and other kingdoms are in constant conflict and on the brink of war.

The second season of The witcher will premiere on December 17, 2021 in Netflix.