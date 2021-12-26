A week after its premiere, the series of Netflix, The Witcher in its second season It has had an amazing launch week.

And it is precisely the past December 17 was its premiere, but for today it already counts with more than 140 million hours viewed on the streaming platform.

It has had an excellent acceptance by the audience that consumes it, receiving several and pleasant reviews by practically all the media that talk about it.

Thinking that its first season had an extremely successful debut, it was not clear what to expect from this second installment, but to be honest, it has not been left behind, since its popularity on that platform continues to increase and rise impressively.

And it is not something that we say, but simply the figures reveal that it is in the first place of popularity.

Netflix, released the list of most watched TV shows on its platform last week, which comprised of December 13 to 19, and the first place was claimed by The Witcher in its second season.

This season, In just 3 days he managed to get 142.43 million hours viewed, a huge amount if we take into account that the second place had only 49 million hours viewed.

What is curious is that Season 1 of The Witcher, is second place, giving rise to the idea that his followers wanted to prepare for the new season, having a fresher memory.

And to give you an idea, you should know that Cowboy Bebop in its first 3 days got 21.6 million hours seen, Arcane 34.1 million and Squid Game 63.1 million, according to Comic Book.

Now do you notice how remarkable this data is?

According to the official information, Season 2 of The Witcher managed to rank first in 93 countries on the list of TV shows, such as Mexico, the United States, and Brazil.

Its new season was more successful in Europe, as in many countries in that region it was placed first.

The Witcher Season 1 Got 541 Million Hours Watched In Its First 28 Days, which placed it in the third position of the list of most watched English-speaking shows in its opening month. We’ll have to wait to see if Season 2 manages to get through it.