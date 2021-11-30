Black Friday is over, but there is still video game deals very interesting. Also in peripherals like Xbox controllers, a must-have accessory for playing with friends. Xbox players typically have a couple of controls available and they are not exactly cheap. So we bring you one irresistible discount of the Xbox Wireless Controller that is located 52.01 euros right now on Amazon.

<br>

Know more: Xbox Controller – Robot White



The Xbox One and Series X | S catalog has many multiplayer games, so it is almost a necessity to have two controllers at home. The usual price of this product is 60 euros, but you can take this opportunity for buy the Xbox controller for only 52.01 euros. That is to say that you you save 13 percent in the final price of the official Robot White model. As you can see in the images it is about the white knob model accompanying the Xbox Series S.

Buy Xbox wireless controller for 52 euros

If you are thinking about Christmas presents, maybe here you have a good idea. Some of the advantages of this command are its Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to play without cables through, its ergonomics and its compatibility with PC, Android mobiles and Xbox consoles. The Xbox controller can easily be synced with any of the listed devices to start playing. And you will take screenshots of your video games favorites with the Share button.

<br>

Know more: Xbox Controller – Robot White



Currently have a wireless controller It is basic, so it is a great offer to buy a second controller with these characteristics. On Amazon you have a price of 52.01 euros and you can save 8 euros with the discount. Thanks to this opportunity you can play with your friends whenever you want to proposals with local multiplayer such as Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two and more titles available on Xbox consoles.