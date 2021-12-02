Perhaps many of you, if you are not very into the world of e-sports, you have not heard much about Victrix, the premium peripherals brand with great presence in the so-called electronic sports. Whether you already know the brand or not, we encourage you to come with us to learn about the new peripherals that the brand has presented for Xbox, and if you are looking for a quality headset for your Xbox, join us in this Victrix Gambit review for Xbox series X / SWell, we assure you that it will surprise you.

Victrix is ​​a console peripherals company oriented to the professional gamer and e-sport environments created in 2015 with the aim of taking console peripherals to a new level. To do this, they were studying the environment of the competitive world before launching their first products, which gives us an idea of ​​their obsession with detail and design.

In this framework of obsession for quality, his two new licensed products for Xbox were born: the Victrix Gambit controller, which they present to us as the fastest controller in the world and that in the next few days we will bring you its review, and the Victrix Gambit wireless headset , that seeks to enter the TOP 3 of console headsets for its audio quality enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, noise reduction and ergonomic design for intensive use for several hours.

No strings attached design

We must not fool ourselves, when we buy a peripheral for our console we always look for an attractive design, and Victrix knows it, that’s why as soon as we open the Gambit box we see that they have looked for a modern design that shows its main facet, which is that of the colorful world of video games, but also an elegant touch for those who want to use it in other moments of their day to day.

The Victrix Gambit are comfortable, really comfortable. Its synthetic leather cushions are extremely soft, but at the same time its great firmness contrasts, which achieves a great isolation from outside noise that we will talk about later.

This comfort is essential when it comes to long gaming sessions, since at no time does it generate discomfort or discomfort in the ears as if it happens with some other headsets on the market with poorer quality pads.

Another of the main assets of the Gambit is its ability to use it both as a wired headset and as a wireless headset. In wireless mode, Victrix assures us more than 16 hours of play with its battery, and although we have not tested the headset during such long sessions, at no time have we noticed problems with the battery.

Also, the range is quite long, even allowing us to leave the game room while still listening and talking without connection problems.

Sound quality to another level

Once we have recognized that we are also interested in design, we get into the most important thing about a headset: its sound. Does the Victrix Gambit get a sound superior to the rest of the headsets on the market? That is the question.

The problem with this question is that it is conditioned by many relative factors such as the quality-price ratio or the type of use we seek, as well as the “extra” functionalities it offers. What’s more reached certain levels of quality it is difficult to find the small differences that can make one headset better than another.

Partly We could say that yes, the Victrix Gambit offers a premium sound quality On the same level as the best headsets on the market, since its sound quality for both the game and the chat is very good, and together with the good noise isolation offered by its pads, the gaming experience becomes fantastic, achieving a great immersion.

But on the other hand, the Victrix Gambits also have some problems, especially related to the microphone.

In this headset the microphone is built-in and cannot be removed from the headset body, as if it happens with other headsets such as the Razer Kaira, although both deployed and collected does not generate any kind of annoyance and collects our voice quite well in most cases, and I say in most because in some multiplayer game the quality of my audio it was not as good as with other headsets.

On the other hand, the Gambits include a very interesting and comfortable function -when you get used to it-, called Flip to mute, which is hisevacuate the microphone itself to silence your voice in the departure. This is quite functional when you want to quickly deactivate and activate your voice at various points in the game without having to search for buttons on the body of the headset.

In addition, it includes the option to listen to your own voice while you speak, but it is something that I personally do not like and it usually causes me discomfort.

Another interesting feature of the Gambit, only available in the Xbox version, is the ability to modulate the mix of game volume and chat voice with other players, which is also very interesting in certain moments of the multiplayer game.

Dolby Atmos: Winning Trick?

The quality of Dolby Atmos technology is beyond doubt, despite the fact that it has its defenders and detractors. A few months ago Xbox announced that Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technology would be exclusive to Xbox for a couple of years, and there are several headsets available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S that are compatible with Dolby Atmos.

The Victrix Gambit bring a lifetime subscription to Dolby Atmos, with which we can customize the necessary audio settings to adapt to our needs or style.

This is already an interesting incentive, since it not only allows us to use the Gambits in a gaming environment, but also allows us to use them as a premium sound device outside the game, something very important when choosing a good headset.

But as we have said, the Gambits focus on the game and try to give an extra touch to the player who is looking for that extra professionalism that makes him better in his competitive games.

In online games with a lot of noise and shooting, this headset moves flawlessly. The clarity when locating sounds and the quality of these is beyond doubt and really get you to quickly locate the location of sounds, something super important in competitive games and that will come in handy to make the most of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, among others.

Last conclusions

The truth is that we really enjoyed doing this Victrix Gambit review, since it has given us a plus both in sound quality and in comfort of use that we do not always obtain in other headsets on the market.

Now, are the Victrix Gambit the headset you are looking for for your Xbox? Well, it is very difficult to answer that categorically, but Yes we can tell you that it is an option that you must take into account If you want to renew your gaming headphones, since despite being oriented towards the professional gamer, it brings a plus of quality to the conventional gamer and this is something that is greatly appreciated.

Whether you are looking for a professional headset geared towards e-sports or if you are a casual gamer looking for quality and flexibility in its use outside of gaming hours, the Victrix Gambit are a very interesting option. What’s more, its price is not unreasonable given what it offers, since we can find it in stores like Xtralife at a price of around € 125.

