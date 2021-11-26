Nov 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM CET

Sport.es

The Secretary General for Sports and Physical Activity, Anna Caula, has presented the winter season 2021/22, which will begin with the opening of the first stations in the Catalan Pyrenees.

A new course marked by “the illusion” to recover normality after the effects of the pandemic and by the efforts of a sector “resilient to adversity” such as sports.

The event, held in the Museum and Center for Sports Studies dr. Melcior Colet, from Barcelona and organized by the Catalan Federation

d’Esports D’hivern (FCEH), with the collaboration of the General Secretariat of Sports and Physical Activity (SGEAF) and the Catalan Association of Ski Resorts and Activities of Muntanya (ACEM), has coincided with the recent snowfall, which will allow the season to start in several ski resorts from today and progressively in the coming days.

“We are reunited with the illusion after a season marked by Covid-19 that has affected us all and has put us to the test,” he stated Anna Caula when talking about a sector “resilient to adversity” like sports. The General Secretariat of Sports and Physical Activity has thanked the “complicity” of all the agents of the world of snow and ice in the execution of the Strategic Plan for Winter Sports in Catalonia, promoted by the Government, to promote these modalities both at the grassroots level, through the program Esport Blanc School, and as technification.

In addition, Anna Caula has defended the strengths of winter sports, which “can accompany us throughout the life stage and promote active aging”. “At school, in competition or with the family, and in contact with nature, they have a lot of potential at a time when society, hit by the pandemic, has discovered that sports and physical activity have many benefits for our health & rdquor; , has added.

For the secretary general, the practice of these mountain sports, in nature, reinforces “the territorial look” that the Catalan sports sector has, that “It does not happen only in the capitals” and that it can help to “invigorate, enrich and transform the territory” through the celebration of events. Finally, he underlined the fact that the FCEH is one of the few federations in the country with more female than male licenses, which also contributes to “breaking looks”.

For its part, President of the FCEH, Mònica Bosch, has expressed the desire of the “back to the ski and ice slopes” and has made some brushstrokes of the new course, marked by the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will be played next February, for those who have options to qualify ten Catalan athletes.

A new season where FCEH expects to return to levels prior to the impact of the pandemic, with regard to the organization of events, participation in school promotion programs and the number of licenses, which decreased by 42% as a result of the Covid-19 irruption. In the field of modernization, Bosch has announced that 46 percent of the athletes integrated into the structures of the state federations are Catalans, who in turn won 48 percent of the last state snow championships held.

Finally, the president of the ACEM, Aureli Obispo, has been congratulated by the good rate of bookings for the new season, has ensured that the stations are “ready to open” with all security measures for visitors and workers and has lamented the loss of 70% of skiers last year due to the pandemic, with which “it will be necessary to live” still this winter.

Other authorities attending the event have been Aleix Villatoro, director of the Catalan Sports Council; Ricard Pérez, territorial delegate of the Government of the Generalitat in the Alt Pirineu and Aran; Marta Subirà, president of the Board of Directors of FGC; Xavier Civit, coordinator of Interdepartmental Actions at Mountain Stations; May Peus, president of the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation, and Frank González, president of the Spanish Federation of Ice Sports, among others.