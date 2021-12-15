We have been talking about the Microsoft Store for a few months and it is not in vain. The team that Rudy Huyn is now a part of has been working on making the Microsoft Store a fit store. The truth is that still missing areas for improvement, but the difference is more than remarkable. Now, developers have a new area to describe their app in a few words.

Hey devs, the new Microsoft Store now uses your “Short Description” data in the left section under the Open / Download button. Make sure to fill that field when submitting your app to help make your product pages look even better. # Windows11 #MicrosoftStore #ProTip pic.twitter.com/T7dxyJfzvC – Daniel 🇨🇦 (@kid_jenius) December 15, 2021

Short descriptions now available in the Windows Store

The developer of Ambie, the app that allows us to enjoy white noise to work and help us stay focused has discovered this new option. Now, on the left side, under the app rating we will see a short description. This allows us to know what the app offers us with a few words.

If the developer does not fill in this field correctly the same information as in the description will be displayed, but trimming it to allow only one character string. Thus, we have simple information that allows us to quickly see if that is the application we were looking for or not.

Obviously, the Ambie developer has already incorporated this short description as you can see in the screenshot. A simple way to complement the information in the app and to give more value to the information that we have at our disposal.

We remind you that the new Windows Store is no longer linked only to Windows 11. As we indicated a few weeks ago, it is already available in Windows 10 and you can enjoy all the news except Android applications in Windows. Thus, we have the arrival of classic applications with the MSIX or MSI format and the limitation to UWP applications is eliminated. This has allowed apps like Firefox, Zoom, Adobe PDF Reader or Epic Game Store to reach the Microsoft Store in recent months.