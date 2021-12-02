Recent information assures that the manufacture of blades for wind turbines is causing massive deforestation in the Amazon region, an accusation to which the Wind Business Association has responded.

The environmental sustainability it must constantly live with contradictory information that, on the one hand, endorses its position as a practice for the future and, on the other, makes us doubt its real effectiveness.

The wind power It does not escape this and has already been accused on several occasions of harming the biodiversity of the area where the wind turbine parks are installed.

Now the Wind Energy Association (AEE) has come up against the most recent accusation: that the manufacture of wind turbine blades contributes in a decisive way to the deforestation of the Amazon, since balsa wood is used for their manufacture.

“The use of PET plastic as a substitute for balsa wood is being adopted in recent years in the manufacture of shovels”

In an article by The country, this question is posed under the initial question: «What does the deforestation of the raft in the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest have to do with the generation of wind energy in Europe? These two activities, apparently so far apart, have a perverse link: the fever for renewable energy has triggered the global demand for the wood of this Amazonian tree.

The Spanish wind power association, one of the leaders in the international arena, has responded to this, stating in a report on the matter that:

Spanish factories have sustainable and certified processes , and at no time do they contribute to deforesting forests in balsa wood exporting countries.

, and at no time do they contribute to deforesting forests in balsa wood exporting countries. Spanish factories work with companies that have sustainability certifications of your plantations , as well as the quality and traceability of the balsa wood exploitation cycle (FSC Forest Certification).

, as well as the quality and traceability of the balsa wood exploitation cycle (FSC Forest Certification). The use of PET plastic as a substitute for balsa wood It is progressively being adopted in recent years in the manufacture of blades.

It is progressively being adopted in recent years in the manufacture of blades. The blades of older wind turbine models contain 1 to 3% balsa wood in its manufacture.

«Wind power has caring for the environment in its DNA and is scrupulous about its environmental impact, always pursuing climate neutrality as the main objective “, says the association in the document.

This is how a wind turbine blade is manufactured at Gamesa.

Likewise, AEE affirms that the Spanish industry takes «special care to guarantee the origin of the balsa wood that it uses and demands to work with recognized companies and in possession of quality, sustainability and traceability certifications, such as the FSC Forest Certification (FSC, 2021 ). The objective of the sector is purchase balsa wood from forests and plantations managed according to strict international sustainability standards », reiterates.

The aforementioned FSC standards control aspects such as labor rights or the long-term social and economic well-being of local communities and workers, including indigenous communities in the area. Similarly, they prohibit illegal logging and the use of natural forests.

“The balsa wood used in the shovels comes from sustainable plantations with a solid and certified reforestation policy. The supplier has their own plantations where they control the entire process, from plantation to felling (cycle of about 4 years) for processing and delivery to the factory, at which time they replant. Therefore, it is a self-sustaining, controlled and certified process, which at no time contributes to deforesting forests, “insists PREPA.

What is balsa wood and how is it used in wind turbines

Balsa wood is a tropical species known for its lightness and flexibility. It is extracted from a tree called balso (Ochroma pyramidale) It has logs of up to 90 cm in diameter and between 20 and 25 meters high.

Its growth is quite accelerated and it is not an endangered species. We are talking about a little nervous wood with a density of 140-160 kg / m3 and very soft (0.3 in the Monnin test).

The role of Spain in the era of green hydrogen in Europe, will it be a great supplier? Read news

It is found mainly in jungles of Central and South America, specifically in Ecuador (main producer), Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. According to AEE, 77% of Ecuadorian raft exports in 2020 went to Asia, 12% to Europe and 11% to other countries in America.

The raft is felled four or five years after germination, making it very suitable for sustainable farms with reduced sowing and felling cycles

Common uses for balsa wood are:

Wind turbine blades

Automobiles

Models and toys

Aeromodelling

Fishing buoys and signage

Rafts, surfboards and other light boats

Musical instruments

Packaging

Sandwich panels for lightweight roofs

In Spain there are six factories of blades for wind turbines. The materials used for the manufacture of the blades are mostly composite type materials (fundamentally fiberglass or carbon and resins, which are difficult to separate), with different properties that make it possible to optimize the design of wind turbines through the manufacture of long, lightweight blades, also achieving an improved aerodynamic shape.

This type of material makes it possible to progressively increase the size of wind turbines and extend their use to offshore wind farms, where the dimensions achieved for the machines are even larger than those on land.

In addition to composite materials, a wind blade also has, to a lesser extent, other materials such as PVC, gelcoats, balsa wood, polyurethanes, surface coatings and paints, depending on the manufacturer.