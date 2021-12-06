An earlier version of this article was published in 2016.

Europe, the old continent, thousands of years contemplate him. Approaching its history, globally, can be a real headache: from the Kalmar Union to the unknown kingdoms scattered throughout the east of the continent after the Golden Horde, the nations that we know today are the product of multiple evolutions, conquests and marriages dynastic. And how is it possible to have a quick, relatively trustworthy and fun look at it all, two millennia of evolution, in just ten minutes? With a map.

Or better: a video-map. There are many similar ones on the web, but this one, recently uploaded, has already accumulated more than 300,000 views. Despite its controversial inaccuracies, it is a reliable account of the evolution of European states over the years. Specifically, from year to year. It begins in the Roman Empire and evolves to the present day. It is a fascinating exercise that forces you to stop second by second, year after year.

Why? Because although today we judge the borders stable, they were not stable at all centuries ago. Europe is a tale of conquest and cession, a history full of violence, blood and political interests that shaped states in a more or less stable way in some places, and totally volatile in others (mainly Eastern Europe). Ten minutes excellently used that, at the very least, will awaken a huge historical appetite. And with its legend on the right so as not to get lost.