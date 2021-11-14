Lady Gaga he keeps leaving us speechless with his outfits during the promotion of The Gucci house in London. One of the star’s latest outings has been with this spectacular white coat, a color that is sweeping this season.

The funny thing about his outfit is that the actress and singer has worn it alone, without any garment underneath. Only she is able to dare with a look So.





The coat in question is a piece of Celine from the Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 collection, a design made with brushed llama hair that is not available for purchase, that is why we have found several models of similar white coats so you can copy the star, yes, we will surely combine it with more garments.





Midi white cloth coat with belt H&M. Its price is 59.99 euros.

Long, relaxed cut fabric coat with sharply dropped shoulders and patch pockets on the front. Self-tie belt and straight hem with side slits.





White cloth coat midi with lapels and belt H&M. Its price is 29.99 euros.

Lightly brushed fabric coat. Notch lapels, concealed press studs and inserted front pockets.





Long white cloth coat midi, crossed, with lapels and belt Ralph Lauren. Its price is 389 euros.





Cream colored cloth coat and midi length with funnel neck and belt Cortefiel. Its price is 89.99 euros.

Long-sleeved cloth coat, stand-up collar, side pockets and diagonal front closure with zip and tie belt to adjust.





Long white cloth coat midi, crossed, with lapels and belt Bariloche. Its price is 200 euros.





Midi white cloth coat with lapels and belt Guess. Its price is 229 euros.

