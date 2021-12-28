Brandon Sanderon, producer of Wheel of Time, announced the development of a video game based on the famous series of fantasy books.

The current author of Wheel of time (The wheel of time) announced that a video game based on the literary saga is coming and its development will be in charge of a study from which “Many have heard of it.”

Brandon sanderson, who took the reins of the saga Wheel of time after its original author passed away in 2007, he stated on his blog that he was “Working on a video game for several years” With a study we all hear about, even though “It’s probably not what they’re thinking right now”, which adds a lot more crypticism to the ad. About the announcement date, he said he suspects “To be announced this year”, that is, a few days before closing 2021.

The author also mentions that the video game “It is not for one of my properties, but something new that I have built with [el estudio]”.

Another famous writer who helped develop a video game was George RR Martin, author of the novels of game of Thrones. This week he declared what his role is with From Software for Elden ring, one of the most anticipated video games of 2022.

Wheel of Time: a famous book series adapted by Amazon to the small screen

Does it sound familiar to you Wheel of time? Most likely, you have heard her name on the platform of Amazon Prime Video, which released a serial adaptation with Rosamund pike, Madeleine madden Y Barney harris in the cast. It tells the story of a young inhabitant of the town of Dos Aguas who receives the announcement that he is nothing less than the “Reborn Dragon” and must fulfill the role of savior or destroyer of the world, according to the prophecy. The interesting thing about the series is that it became a worldwide success, according to one of the top managers of Amazon, Jennifer salke, who said that “It was the most watched premiere of the year and one of the best releases of all time for Prime Video.”

Anyway, Sanderson said the adaptation of Amazon it did not convince him at all. “I do not agree with all the decisions made in creation” mentioned on the blog. “However, I like the team that works on it, and I feel like they have heard my voice as I have defended a lot behind the scenes.”

Share it with whoever you want