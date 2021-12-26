This past Friday ended ‘The Wheel of Time’, Prime Video’s ambitious fantasy series that has been confirmed as one of the platform’s biggest hits. With the first batch of the Robert Jordan book adaptation completed, let’s see everything that is known about season 2 of the series.

The history

At this point, little is known about what we are going to see in season 2 beyond the things that we can intuit that will move from the books to the series. In ‘The eye of the world’ we have had a good look at the past of, worth the redundancy, this world, to jump to the reveal (and its aftermath) that Rand is the Dragon Reborn. We have also had a great battle that has left the heroes touched. Especially in Rand vs The Dark.





Rafe judkins, the showrunner of the series has not wanted to advance many plot details but he has confirmed that he will continue exploring elements that he has already been able to present but that gain importance in the future of the saga such as the Seanchan:

“When I became really obsessed with The Wheel of Time it was with the arrival of the Seanchan in Book 2, because I did not know what was going to happen next because it is so unique and it is not the usual way to tell a story in this type of books. I want them to have the same function in the series. They should slap the audience in the face and say “You don’t know what’s going to happen and this world is much bigger than you think.” I hope the Seanchan will do that on the show too. “

Regarding Valere’s horn, we will also see more of this in season 2:

“I think it’s too iconic and important for book 2 to ignore and we’re trying to use it as much as we can to tell a really emotional story for two of our characters in season 2. It’s one of those things that people would take away, but I think that would be a mistake. It’s too important to the show and I think we’ve found a way to make it really cool. “

The cast





Perhaps the most striking thing about the cast for season 2 is that Dónal Finn to replace Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon. It will not be the only new face that we see as we will have Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius and Gregg Chillingirian as Uno Nomesta, Masema and Ingtar Shinowa respectively.

Ceara Covenay joins as one of readers’ favorite characters, Elayne Trakand. What’s more Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal They are confirmed but without characters.

These will join an already huge main cast led by Rosamund pike like Moiraine, Daniel henney like Lan, Josha Stradowski like rand, Madeleine madden like Egwene, Marcus Rutherford like Perrin and Zoë robins like Nynaeve.

The filming

And the wheel keeps weaving … Filming for Season 2 of our series kicks off today! #TheWheelofTime pic.twitter.com/Dpj26qabMW – The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 19, 2021

Here we have good news, since the filming of season 2 started last july and they are already more or less half. It is expected that around February / March 2022 they will give the final clapperboard.

At the moment there is no release date for season 2 of ‘The Wheel of Time’. The plan will probably be released at the end of 2022, but nothing is confirmed. In fact, the premiere of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in September of that year could influence the return of the series.

The trailer

To this day, Prime Video has not released any trailers or images of season 2 of ‘The Wheel of Time’.