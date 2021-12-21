Great news for the entire New World gaming community is that the worlds of Aeternum and Two Rivers are about to collide, as for the first time Amazon Games will join Prime Video for a unique and special collaboration.

Something that has caught our attention is that, from December 24 until January 11, New World fans will be able to get new items in the game related to the hit Prime Video fantasy series The Wheel Of Time .

Best of all, coinciding with the end of the first season of the series, there will be a variety of special drops that can be obtained through a multi-level campaign with Twitch.

By watching special New World Twitch broadcasts, fans will be able to unlock new rewards including weapon skins, costume pieces, and additional surprises. These broadcasts will also include sessions to watch the finale of The Wheel of Time alongside your favorite streamers.

The Wheel of Time is the most viewed premiere series of the year on Prime Video, and one of the top 5 series launches of all time for the service. The second season is currently taking place in Prague, Czech Republic. Items include: