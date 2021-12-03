The image is cool, yes, but it is not so original as to have paid 1,000 ETH for her. Probably, a human would have sweated ink to sell such a painting in any art gallery, but this work is not made by a being of flesh and blood, but by a artificial intelligence . The name of the work is not particularly creative either (AI name + work number). Despite this, a user with a CryptoPunk avatar paid approximately $ 3.3 million for this work last August.

We can criticize this image without any fear because its author is not going to hit us. Have you ever wondered what would have painted Kandinsky if he could have smoked a Pantonera? Fidenza # 313 is the answer.

Hairy by Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki He is not only an expert in pastry, also sells NFTs. Specifically, this 35-second video is produced together with Antoni Tudisco. In it we can see a kind of bug with the whole face of James P. Sullivan that moves next to a electronic base created by Aoki. This one in particular, was sold cheap: $ 800,000.

The tremendous sandwich of the Fyre Festival

In 2017, a bunch of crazy scammers convinced a lot of people that they were going to do best music festival ever in Bahamas. Like Coachella, but luxurious, without stiff. In Spain we received very little information about this event, which was one of the largest pufos of the decade. Not only was it a scam, it did not end in a miracle tragedy. To make matters worse, the organizers did not pay those who were shooting the making of, so they sold the tapes to Netflix, which created a documentary film with the material in which they tell you the story as it happened, without actors.

But before the Netflix documentary came along, the “luxurious” festival went viral by a tweet from the photo of a sandwich who bought a poor innocent during the festival, which by the way, did not even begin. The sandwich photo tweet was sold in NFT form for $ 80,000.

The Metaflower Yacht

Having a yacht is expensive, we all know that. You have to sell a lot of NFTs to be able to afford one. And let’s not even talk about the crew. These people need to eat, and even earn a salary, so it is likely that you will leave another peak there.

The Metaflower is not just any yacht. It is a Super Mega Yacht (according to its seller), which has managed to endorse it for 149 ETH, the equivalent of $ 650,000. Before you tell me it’s cheap, you should know that the yacht doesn’t exist. It is a 3D mockup that exists only in the metaverse. And it is not very realistic either, since it is made with graphics that are a bit reminiscent of Minecraft.

In his head, he was there and Hamilton won

This NFT is worth almost the same as saving the ticket of your visit to the Fyre Festival. February 12, 2020, a user bought this NFT with this image almost as boring as any Monaco Grand Prix. And no, the grace is not that the image is a shabby 3D, but that that Formula 1 race was never held because of the coronavirus. Luckily for MetaKovan (the owner of this NFT), Ether was cheap at the time and only cost him a little over $ 110,000 for the joke.

Flying war babies

While Elon musk dedicates its existence to selling us cars that do not pollute, GrimesHis ex-wife seems to prefer to sell smoke. And the truth is that he is not bad at all, since he took out $ 5.8 million selling an NFT of these awesome badass warrior babies.