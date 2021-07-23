Today is Friday and, like every week, from SomosXbox we bring you the best offers for Xbox in the different specialized stores. A great selection of Xbox items among which you can find a multitude of games, subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass and accessories at a knockdown price. All with the guarantee of the best stores such as Amazon, PcComponentes, xtralife, AliExpress, Microsoft Store and Instant Gaming.

Remember that every week the offers may vary, so we will always be informing you of the latest news so that you are up to date and you can save a lot of money thanks to these incredible discounts.

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of July 20, 2021

The best Xbox deals of the week

The best deals on Amazon

Double Pack: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey + Assassin’s Creed Origins

Double Pack: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey + Assassin’s Creed Origins Take part in epic adventures and explore vast countries with this Assassin’s Creed Odyssey + Assassin’s Creed Origins double pack; Discover the secrets behind the great pyramids and in Ancient Greece, and experience a whole new way of fighting as you take on memorable missions

Write your own Odyssey and become a legendary Greek hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure in which you will forge your own destiny and the path that will lead you to it; play your historical role by getting fully involved in an ever-changing world that adapts to your decisions

Become a legendary Greek hero – for the first time in the Assassin's Creed series, you will be able to choose the type of hero with whom you will live an epic adventure, Alexios or Kassandra; customize your equipment, improve your skills and adapt your ship to your journey to become a hero of legend

Offer

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, includes Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Criminal Enterprise Starter is the fastest way for new GTA online players to power their criminal empires with the most exciting and popular content.

Establish your criminal empire undertake business ventures from your Maze bank West executive office, develop powerful weapons in the underground arms trafficking bunker and use the counterfeiting business to start a lucrative activity

