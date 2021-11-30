After the first two editions of 2019 and 2020, Apple has revealed the Apple Music Awards 2021 through an official statement. There are five awards that seek to recognize the careers of artists who have had, according to Apple, the greatest influence during the last twelve months.

Complete list of all the winners of the 2021 Apple Music Awards





This year Apple has added a new category for regional artists, seeking to grant that recognition beyond the global artists known throughout the world and seek more localized talent. Here is the list of winners:

Apple Music Award for Global Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

Apple Music Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Olivia rodrigo

Apple Music Award for Album of the Year: Olivia rodrigo

Apple Music Award for Song of the Year: Olivia rodrigo

Apple Music Award for Songwriter of the Year: HER

Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year in Africa: Wizkid

Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year in France: Aya Nakamura

Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year in Germany: RIN

Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year in Japan: OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM

Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year in Russia: Scriptonite

The highest award for The Weeknd and his song ‘Blinding Lights’, which has remained in the global TOP 100 of songs on Apple Music on a sustained basis and has even become part of the 20 most listened songs in the entire history of the service. Special mention also to Olivia Rodrigo, the only one to win three awards instead of one for best new artist, album and song. And with only 18 years old, no less.





Apple has also taken care of the design of its own awards, which consist of a silica orb (used to make chips) suspended between a glass plate and an anodized aluminum plate in various colors depending on the award. For the company, it is symbolic that the chips that give life to the devices that bring music to users are also part of the prizes that artists keep.