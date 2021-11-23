The well-known Black Fiday is just around the corner and with it, the most irresistible offers on the market; especially the online market. Amazon has not wanted to be left behind and is bringing some amazing offers as is the case of one of Razer’s Xbox Pro Controllers, specifically the spectacular Wolverine V2 which is only 75 euros!

The Wolverine V2 controller is specially designed for Xbox series x. It’s a fancy new update to the Wolverine controller and also works with windows and Xbox One.

Last updated on 2021-11-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This command will give you the gaming experience complete. The Wolverine V2 has tactile mechanical buttons, typical of Razer. It is comfortable and easy to use. It is lighter than a normal Xbox controller that would require a battery. The soft, grippy sides make it fun to play all night long.

I don’t know about you, but on a hot night my hands can get really sweaty on a standard Xbox controller. Instead, rubber sides of the Wolverine V2 they are comfortable and prevent you from slipping when you sweat a little. The rubber runs from the rear to the front of the controller, giving it a good all-round grip.

In terms of profile and size, the Wolverine V2 is roughly the same size as an average Xbox controller. So if you were worried about the size, it is no longer necessary. It is simply lighter than the Xbox controller without the added weight of the battery. Oh, and it’s noisy too, which in many cases will make long gaming sessions more exciting.

Don’t let one of Razer’s Xbox Pro Controllers slip away from you the offers of this Blck Friday. Along with it, there are many ways to customize the Wolverine V2 controller to suit your needs. There are two programmable buttons headlamps to change the way you play, allowing you to really choose what is most comfortable and best for you. Right in the middle is the well-known logo that stands out in the wide space that it brings in the front.

There is no doubt that overall this is a great controller and a comfortable upgrade to the Wolverine that arrived a couple of years early on the market. You don’t want to wait to spend hours and hours using this controller on your computer or on your Xbox Series X. If you want to get the Wolverine V2 for yourself, you can get one on Amazon, just 75 eurosremember what it is during Black Friday. This is quite a reasonable price, considering that most Xbox controllers at this level are priced higher. Sure, it’s a bit more expensive than low-cost controllers, but for the added customization and convenience, it’s worth it.

