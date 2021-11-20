The web version of the Google Play Store changes its design, what news does it present us?

Recently the Google Play Store has implemented several updates and improvements to its mobile version, despite the fact that it had previously made some fairly simple changes to the web version.

In this redesign it is not yet available, but users of Reddit shared screenshots of the new web version of the app store Google, the changes would go hand in hand with its mobile version.

What changes will we see in the Google Play Store?

The first and most striking change is that the web store says goodbye to the sidebar so characteristic of the products of GoogleInstead we now have four upper tabs.

The top of the Google Play Store shows the features we had in the sidebar: Games, Apps, Movies and Books. Through these tabs we can access the categories.

The gray color of the Google Play Store that had been with us for some time, now it was changed to white. Accent colors are retained, they depend on the selected category.

As soon as you enter the Games section, a full screen illustration of the fashion game welcomes us, this will change depending on the trends in games available for our device.

Another change that we will find when navigating in the Google Play Store is that you can filter the content depending on the device you have. This has already been implemented in the mobile version.

In an effort to maintain an ecosystem on your devices, from the website you can filter the applications to send them to your cell phone, tablet, Chromebook, smartwatch and for the car.

The settings menu on the Google Play Store, as well as the history, activity and rewards you will find it, as in numerous services of Google, in the upper right, in the user’s photo.

This was a near-total redesign

The next change is found when entering the Applications tab, the name of the app will be displayed in a larger size than we were used to.

The search bar of the Google Play Store now it will give us better results and suggestions even before we write the full name of whatever it is we are looking for.

Without a doubt, a redesign that we cannot wait to try and that creates a better user experience compared to the web version of the Google Play Store.