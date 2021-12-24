Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is already a reality. Caldera is the new map in which players will have to put their skills to the test in one of the most played Battle Royale in the world. The arrival of Wazone Pacific has brought with it the integration of Call of Duty Vanguard, the Premium game of the company that played this year. And like Cold War, integration has not been without its problems.

On this occasion, they are more serious since the map change has also brought with it huge bugs, poor performance even on new generation consoles and a multitude of other minor problems.

Raven gradually solves the small errors and each week the game is a little better. However, the integration with Vanguard has brought a problem of the hand that will affect all Battle Royale players and that, if it is not stopped, it will be a huge problem for the game in the future.

The point is that this is a problem that does not have an easy solution, since the layer of complexity that Vanguard has added to the game will only increase in the future. Call of Duty: Vanguard has brought with it some novelties in the core of the game, basically, it has transformed the Modern Warfare experience (which Cold War kept) and raised it to the nth power. How? Going from 5 to 10 accessories per weapon.

Vanguard’s biggest novelty is trouble for Warzone

This for the core of the multiplayer game should not be a problem, but it has turned into a huge headache for Warzone. Attachments no longer provide weapon characteristics, such as range or recoil control, they also modify their damage profiles. In total there are 10 accessories per weapon, with 29 weapons available if we do not count the launchers and melee weapons. This assumes that the possible variations by weapons, and of the total, are enormous A real nightmare to balance. If Call of Duty maintains this trend next year, when Modern Warfare 2 presumably comes out, the problem worsens.

Not only because of the choice of weapons, also expensive to do builds competitive that allow you to play with the same possibilities. While players have the option of not using Vanguard weapons and keeping the traditional Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons (with their 5 and simple accessories), they cannot compete with the Vanguard weapons.

Experience has shown us so far that Activision usually enhances the weapons of the game of the moment to empower store micropayment transactions Y force Free players to buy Vanguard, since Warzone is nothing more than a catalyst for Premium games, even if that is not the vision of the average player.

That has become even more relevant this year. Not only because now the entry menu to Warzone is an advertising showcase of the main games, also because Activision has made a move that directly affects players free-to-play and that also increases the problem of weapons that we mentioned before.

The arrival of Vanguard has greatly slowed down the experience required to level up a weapon. The artificial increase in XP required to raise a weapon in Cold War was already noticeable, but with Vanguard it has been taken to the maximum expression.

All weapons have 70 levels, and raising a weapon in Warzone is tedious: Loot matches are very short, casualties bring a tiny amount of XP and the contracts the same. All this added to the 70 levels, and the variety of accessories, make a build competitive with Vanguard weapons requires an amount of time in grind which is far from healthy or interesting for the average gamer. In fact, many important voices in the community are already commenting on this issue:

To put it in context, uploading a weapon like the Vanguard MP-40 in Warzone for someone with K / D ratio Above average, around 2, he has been without Double XP for more than 8 hours and playing normal: several contracts, a good amount of casualties, etc.

Raise the same weapon, or another category in multiplayer, just half. If there are also 2XP or XP tokens and strips of the classic ShipmentNow that the Christmas version is in, you can get a gun up in just over an hour if you’re relatively decent. And there is a lot of difference between a base weapon and a build well designed for Warzone, whether for short or long, in those of Vanguard.

The casual player is gradually left out of the game

This creates a very bad situation for the health of the Battle Royale in the long term: casual players, those who play to pass the time and who do not have the time or desire to invest 15-20 hours in raising various weapons they are a hard disadvantage. Especially now that Raven is constantly balancing weapons and the goal Today, in which the casual player has invested many hours to level up, it is no longer of any use.

With Cold War it was already noticeable, but in reality there were no major differences in the base weapon vs its full version, the same as with MW. Yes, you could have a certain disadvantage, but actually most used CW accessories in Warzone, such as the GRU Silencer, the X3 scope, the Tigre flashlight or the long-range cannon, were at relatively low levels, and in just a few hours you already had a build competitiveness of the AK, the FARA or the OTs 9.

The problem is that Vanguard accessories don’t just add upgrades to weapons, they also modify their damage profile, your cadence, etc. What does it mean that a base weapon vs. one with the certain accessories can result in an unprecedented change in damage.

Taking BAR as an example, the base weapon has a chest damage (the most common) of 44 and a bullet velocity of 885 m / s. With the correct accessories we can shoot the weapon damage up to 51 to the chest (using the .50 BMG) and the bullet velocity at 1381m / s. This yields a TTK of 663ms vs. 750ms for the base weapon.

To put it in context, the GOALS Previous patients had chest damage of 35 (AMAX), 36 (AK CW), or 41 (EM2) in their optimal range. To put more context to the matter, a build of the BAR for rank makes twice the year to the chest than the LR versions of the MW M4 (27), the GRAU (28) or the FARA (27). And the same is applicable for the other goal this week, the STG44 or for submachine guns compared to previous absolute kings (OTs, MP5s).

In a nutshell, Max MW / CW weapons can compete with a Vanguard damage build. This means that with the current situation of low experience points, difficulty in leveling up a weapon, increased damage in Vanguard’s and the added complexity of the different combinations that the 10 accessories represent, the casual player cannot keep up. , and therefore cannot compete.

Or put another way, as soon as the news of the map passes, the free-to-play player will not be able to maintain a level to compete against those who have Vanguard, have weapons leveled up and have a similar skill level. And things will get worse in the future.

If Raven and Activision don’t address the issue, this issue it’s going to bleed the player base. The casual ones will gradually abandon the game, since even in Rebirth Vanguard weapons have the upper hand, and they will lose interest. What was a Battle royale simple and easy to understand and even master, it has become a complex machinery focused on a very specific player profile. Rewarding those who buy the Premium game greatly. And at the same time making it almost impossible for the casual player to compete on equal terms. Although it goes through the checkout, while the Builds of the store are often embarrassing in terms of selection of accessories.

The growing difference between premium and free-to-play in Warzone

While we all know that Warzone’s maxim is to increase player retention, to do so in exchange for grind and greed It is a good way to make casual never come back. And when your user base disappears, there is nothing else left. Retention should come from news and fun, and we all know that since Cold War was integrated, things have not been the same.

The good old days in Warzone.

The bad news is that Verdansk is gone forever, and with that map also part the best Battle Royale we’ve ever played. Now everything is different. More complex, more hostile. And of course the tropical island of Caldera and Pacific are far from being a warm welcome for newcomers to the game.

A quick fix? Make a clean slate, or unify the year profile and the mobility of weapons by category. But that’s a lot of micro-transactions that go down the drain. Let us therefore hope that the Modern Warfare of 2022 brings with it the essence that made Warzone the quintessence of the world. free-to-play and that it has been lost on the path of integrations.