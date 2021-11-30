Winter is one of our favorite seasons because we can play with our looks and bet on contrasts in both colors and textures, and it is that the season’s outerwear become protagonists when we bet on those pieces that, year after year, become timeless and safe proposals, as are the knitted sweaters that Cortefiel puts on a 50% discount.

With a round tuxedo neck and braided details, the ideal jumpers to complement all our winter looks can be found on this list of infallible ones.

Gray tuxedo neck braided sweater





Adopting the season’s icy colors is a great style move for winter, and this jumper is proof of that: its braided detail and tuxedo collar fall into the perfect definition of elegance.

You find it reduced from 59.99 to 29.99 euros.

Pedro del Hierro crew neck jumper





Because brown tones are the undisputed kings of the season, this Pedro del Hierro sweater in tan color it is perfect to show off with black pants or under a blue coat.

You find it reduced from 89.90 to 44.99 euros.

Navy blue tuxedo neck braided sweater





To add formality to any look no matter the situation, we have this sweater with braided detail on the front, which turns out to be an incredible piece to achieve a sailor look by combining it with other elements in white.

You find it reduced from 59.99 to 29.99 euros.

Herringbone sweater by Pedro del Hierro





Combining the color block with the crew neck detail and a herringbone weave design, itThis Pedro del Hierro sweater is essential for the men’s wardrobe for its contrast of textures and tones that combine with everything.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 44.99 euros.

Ecru braided sweater





To continue the legacy of neutral trends also in winter, we have this version of the braided sweater in an ecru color that fascinates us, and it is that it helps to land styles of dark colors such as gray, and perfectly accompany warm tones such as brown, orange or red.

You find it reduced from 59.99 to 29.99 euros.

Round neck jumper with Springfield lines





A choice of sporty airs to the Christmas or Nordic-inspired sweater is this round neck sweater in blue with stripes, that we can wear with jeans without problem under a down jacket.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 19.99 euros.

Aranes sweater with braiding and tuxedo collar





In a blue tone that refers us to the urbanism of the city on the coldest days, this tuxedo neck sweater is perfect to combine with almost all your looks, and it is that, both with dark or light pieces, it will always be a success.

You find it reduced from 89.90 to 44.95 euros.

Ribbed crew neck jumper





The red tile color of this sweater it is ideal to add a touch of drama and striking tones to your outfits, and it is that it comes perfect with jeans or under a blue suit.

You find it reduced from 49.99 to 24.99 euros.

