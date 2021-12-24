The war of digital wallets is the new war of browsers

Most people may not remember that websites had icons that said, “This site has been optimized for Internet Explorer,” but two decades ago, it was not uncommon.

Like the current battle between the Web 2.0 monopolies and the Web 3.0 communities, a similar battle was raging in the early days of the consumer Internet over who would own the portal: A closed source global monopoly, or an open source non-profit organization.

A battle for the soul of the Internet

Long before Web 3.0, the browser wars defined the first Internet. Netscape Navigator was the first consumer browser on the market and the one of choice for early web users. For many, it was synonymous with the dawn of the Internet.

However, little by little, Microsoft took advantage of its monopoly position in the operating systems space to push its closed source alternative: Internet Explorer (IE). It was able to outperform Netscape and become the default choice for users simply by packaging the browser with Windows.

In 1998, Netscape released its browser and helped create the Mozilla Foundation, which supported a free software community of its contributors. In 2002, the Mozilla Firefox browser, based on open source principles, was released under the initial codename “Phoenix”, referring to how it rose from the ashes.

There was a battle for the soul of the Internet. Internet Explorer was closed source; Firefox, open source. Internet Explorer was launched by a monopoly; Firefox was run by a foundation.

Firefox broke Microsoft’s closed source dominance, paving the way for Chrome, which was built on top of the Chromium open source project. Along with the rise of the mobile web, it put Internet Explorer in check. Otherwise, users may still see “This site has been optimized for Internet Explorer” when loading this page.

Internet Explorer was also at the center of Microsoft’s monopoly case, which led to Microsoft’s 10-year reinvention as a champion of open source software.

A new internet

Now, today. Web 3.0-enabled wallets are the tools millions of people use to participate in the new world of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), community-driven DeFi protocols, and the Metaverse. Are the portal access to these applications, just as the browser was the portal to access websites in the early days of the Internet. Soon they will be the default interface of a new Internet, the terrain for which they will fight.

The more things change

Once again, we have a monopoly that gets in the way. It is not free and open source. Sites are being optimized for it. We have to fight for this again. Similar to IE’s role in shaping Web 2.0, many DApps and Web 3.0 applications have begun optimizing for MetaMask, the current leader in the digital wallet market. While it is true that users will follow the path of least resistance, this could have the adverse effect of putting the entry point into the ecosystem in the hands of a conglomerate.

Like IE, MetaMask has begun to bet on monopolistic practices and a walled garden approach reminiscent of Web 2.0 and its regressive business models. After changing its codebase to a tiered proprietary license, it went from about 500,000 to more than 21 million monthly active users in just over a year, as the mainstream turned to Web 3.0. These same users paid more than $ 237 million in service fees for their exchange function in the wallet during this period.

Based on these figures, the project raised $ 200 million in capital from a wide range of companies, including HSBC. This was all good for ConsenSys, MetaMask’s proprietary codebase conglomerate. However, none of this was of benefit to its users. Additionally, former employees and shareholders are sounding the alarm about ConsenSys’ involvement with Wall Street companies like JPMorgan, a relationship that runs counter to their initial ideas about openness and decentralization of finance.

This growing market penetration and MetaMask’s Web 2.0 approach to digital wallet development have been considered by many to betray the potential of the Web 3.0 stack. Decentralized applications have opened opportunities for participatory business models that may have been eluded by early advocates of a more open Internet. Business models that can redefine the relationship between tools and their users.

But they don’t have to stay the same

History does not have to repeat itself. In this new context, we will see many historical echoes when it comes to Web 3.0 and digital wallets. There will continue to be closed source and monopoly managed software, and there will be new kinds of open source and community managed alternatives. However, unlike Web 2.0, users now have more weight in deciding where things are going. They now have the option to build, govern, and share in the benefits of open source software that they can truly own.

Web 3.0 is creating an environment in which the highly copyrighted, walled-garden, for-profit Web 2.0 business models will not perform as well as in the past. The projects that build on this stack are open source, composable, and community driven. When we talk about technologies that allow money to be programmed, these details make all the difference.

The nature of Web 3.0 has made it possible for any project to fork the codebase of any other project and develop a better alternative, a situation that ultimately benefits users. At the same time, having decentralized access to capital and community incentives makes any project able to penetrate the market.

This turns the centralized model of Web 2.0 upside down and makes the community the decisive factor in any Web 3.0 project. Some examples of this are seen in DeFi 2.0’s current trend towards protocol-proprietary liquidity and the increasing purchasing power of DAOs. Unfortunately, the interface through which many users access these applications remains stagnant in Web 2.0.

What to expect

A growing number of users are becoming familiar with the capabilities of Web 3.0. In the future, they will hope that the interface they use to access these applications will provide them with the same benefits as the applications themselves. It may be too early to know which current project will share the Internet Explorer destination. But it’s not too early to know that Web 3.0 users will want to own some of the software they entrust with their digital assets.

