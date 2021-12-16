The quads are the great ‘forgotten’ of the Dakar. The official projects present within the motorcycle category, the power of cars and the emergence of light ‘Side by Side’ vehicles have reduced even more prominence to a very tough, ungrateful category and which is also the most dangerous. With everything, the passage of the Dakar Rally through South America has created a school of ‘riders’ from this part of the world who have become masters and lords of the category with permission from Eastern European pilots. And this duel will be the same as the one lived in the 44th edition of the Dakar in a category of quads in which a total of 21 riders are registered. Among all of them, Manuel Andujar as current champion is the rival to beat.

You could say that the quad category is a matter of ‘Latinos’. In fact, the 2018 Dakar dispute certified this trend, since a record number of entries of 49 quads was registered. Although the race is now in Saudi Arabia, the ‘sting’ of the Dakar has caused the South American ‘school’ to be the majority. Manuel Andujar is its greatest exponent after winning the Dakar 2021, since the Argentine picked up the witness of the Chilean Ignacio Casale, champion in 2020. Other proper names in the category with South American origins are the Chileans Giovanni Enrico and Pablo Copetti, although the latter competes under the United States flag. To these names must be added those of Nelson Augusto Sanabria or Carlos Alejandro Verza.

Isidre Esteve seeks to repeat the ‘top 20’ in the Dakar 2022 with Overdrive Read news

Since the quad category competes independently, coinciding with the debut of the Dakar in South America (2009), the dominance of the ‘riders’ of this region has been remarkable. The Patronelli brothers, Ignacio Casale, Nicolas Cavigliasso, Ignacio Casale and Manuel Andujar have won at least one ‘Touareg’. Major opposition to South American forces comes from Eastern Europe as demonstrated by the victory of Rafal Sönik in 2015 or of the Russian Sergey Karyakin in 2018. Currently, the pilots from Eastern Europe capable of breaking the South American hegemony are the Polish Kamil Wisniewski, the Czech Tomas Kubiena and the Lithuanian Laisvydas Kancius. And between these two worlds, the French school also has arguments to dream of victory with Alexandre Giroud or Sébastien Souday.