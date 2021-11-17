For the price at which this smartphone can now be found, there are few options that overshadow it, taking into account that it reached the Spanish market for a price of 799 euros, finding it now for 560 euros is a guaranteed hit opportunity. A water-green model that falls in love as soon as you see it, which incorporates 128 GB memory to enjoy it without storage problems and 8GB of RAM to get the most out of it.

A model that did not go unnoticed when it hit the market and today it continues to give an unbeatable taste in the mouth. It is not for less, because it has the best technology on board in this outstanding smartphone of 10 signed by Xiaomi. Terminal that as we will see, you will like both for its screen, as its power and of course for the cameras as well as the battery.

Possibly, we are facing the last units of a model that despite everything, already has MIUI 12.5 and that it will be updated with Android 12, as well as with the next generation of Xiaomi’s operating system. A smartphone that will not make us regret for this succulent price.

We can enjoy with its 6.67-inch Amoled screen and FullHD + resolution. It also integrates a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz tactile display so that no game can resist us and we will be victorious. All this together with the security of the power against scratches and blows Corning Gorilla Glass 5. But the reasons do not stop, since we have the Snapdragon 865 chip that will allow it to fly through the entire system, apps and demanding processes.

In the cameras, the quadruple lens behind it is to get your chest out, since we have 108 Mpx with which to capture the best and most precise details, a wide angle, a macro sensor and a lens to improve portrait mode. All with a 20MP hole-shaped front lens. its video recording up to 8K will make us get movie shots.

And finally in its cells we come across 4780 mAh that will make us reach the end of the day without difficulties, using the 30W fast charge at any time, with wireless charging and also reverse charging.