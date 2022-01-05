the VR headset with which Sony is still ahead of Nintendo and Microsoft

Sony is betting on virtual reality in games as part of the advancement of technology in that market segment. Along these lines, the PlayStation VR2 console announced.

Although he did not show the design and did not give further explanations (only a logo) the successor to the PlayStation VR is a fact.

What has been in evidence is that Sony points to virtual reality as the way forward, something that its rivals Nintendo and Microsoft are not developing (at least expressly and publicly).

This is known from PlayStation VR2

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset will have a new controller and will allow gamers to experience “unique sensations of immersion in games,” according to the Japanese company.

The helmet will have an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye and smooth refresh rates of 90 and 120 Hz.

Together, this technology will allow you to experience the images in 4KHDR and 110-degree vision.

The biggest novelty is that it will also integrate different sensors that will allow, on the one hand, eye tracking to achieve a much more immersive interaction with the video game using as a reference the specific direction towards which the player’s eye points.

For this, you will use a 6-axis detection system (gyros and telescopes) and an infrared proximity sensor. The system will have a monitoring of the player’s movements with the four integrated cameras.

In parallel, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller will incorporate a motor that will produce vibrations and that will work connected to the sensors of the helmet and to the audio of the console so that the player can experience different sensations.

According to Sony, the VR2 helmet will connect to the PS5 with a cable and will not need any installation processes to start using it.

On the other hand, he confirmed that Horizon Call of the Mountain, from Guerrilla and Firesprite, will be the original game to be developed specifically for the new PlayStation VR headset.