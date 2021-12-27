The Volvo C40 Recharge reduces its price thanks to some new and interesting versions

Volvo has expanded the range of its new 100% electric SUV with very interesting versions that allow even more price adjustments. The new Volvo C40 Recharge is already on sale in Spain in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.

The new Volvo C40 Recharge has started its commercial journey in Spain. The new 100% electric SUV Volvo is already for sale and, with the aim of giving a strong boost to its registrations throughout the European territory, the brand has expanded the offer of its model with new very interesting versions that, among other things, allow adjust their prices even further.

Just a few months ago, the starting gun was launched for the commercialization of the new C40 Recharge in the Spanish territory. However, and at the time of opening the order book, the range consisted exclusively of a single version called First Edition. This model is characterized by having a wide range of equipment and, what is equally relevant, has the most powerful engine.

The new Volvo C40 Recharge launches versions and prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new Volvo C40 Recharge



Those interested in owning the new Volvo electric vehicle can choose from a total of three trim levels. It’s about the endings Core, Plus Y Ultimate. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment of each of the versions:

Core

19-inch alloy wheels

Full LED headlights

LED lights for daytime driving

Taillights with LED technology

Front center armrest

Rear armrest

Heated front seats with power lumbar adjustment and manual height adjustment

Fabric upholstery

Leather-finished gear lever knob

Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)

Alert for involuntary lane departure

Hill start assistant

Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Bluetooth

Front and rear USB connection

9-inch infotainment system with navigation

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Luggage compartment lid with electric opening and hands-free function

Power windows

Automatic air conditioning

Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function

Smart key

Heated and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors

Height and depth adjustable multifunction steering wheel, heated and covered in leather

Central locking with remote control

Plus (adds)

Adaptive cruise control

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

The interior of the new Volvo C40 Recharge boasts technological equipment

Ultimate (adds)



Power-adjustable, heated front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat

Harman / Kardon sound system

Steering wheel and exterior mirror adjustments with memory function

360º vision camera

Parking assistance system

Openable glass sunroof

Headlight washer

The autonomy of the new Volvo C40 Recharge

When it comes to the fully electric powertrain, there are also new features. And it is that the range has been expanded with the introduction of a basic front-wheel drive motorization that, while offering lower performance, is also key to further adjust prices.

Prices of the Volvo C40 Recharge in Spain

Motorization Core Plus Ultimate 170 kW (231 hp) / 70 kWh € 43,869 € 45,519 € 50,736 300 kW (408 hp) / 78 kWh – € 52,135 € 56,627

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The entry model is powered by a 170 kW (231 hp) and 330 Nm of maximum torque supplied by the energy stored in a 70 kWh battery. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 160 km / h. Declares a range of more than 400 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

The most performance alternative has a second electric motor to boast an all-wheel drive configuration. Reach the 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm. The battery has a capacity of 78 kWh and it can complete 0-100 km / h in just 4.7 seconds. The maximum speed is 180 km / h and, according to the configurator, the total autonomy is 441 km.