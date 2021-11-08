The stealthy disappearance of the Volkswagen Passat from the brand’s configurator in Germany has set off all the alarms. Last spring, the Wolfsburg firm guaranteed the survival of this model in Europe, along with others considered key.

The eighth generation of the Volkswagen Passat was released in 2015, so it is almost at the end of its commercial life. Although the survival of the model was confirmed last spring by the German manufacturer itself along with other key models, it is quite true that there won’t be a ninth generation in America, as of 2023

The alarms have jumped at the sight of the disappearance of the saloon that represents Volkswagen in the D segment in the brand’s configurator in Germany, remaining as only possible option the family, the Passat Variant. In Spain, as in other major European countries, this model remains on sale, but the truth is that the disappearance of the Passat in its native country has attracted great attention.

The Volkswagen Passat Variant will survive in the market

The survival of the Volkswagen Passat, in question

Because it has earlier this month of November, and has not even released the plug-in hybrid version of the Passat GTE, as a more efficient option for those who want a saloon. Considering that its business life cycle lasts seven years, ending in 2022, the speculations have not been made wait already pointing to a cessation in the advanced production of the saloon.

An extreme that, of course, has not been confirmed or denied by the manufacturer himself. The truth is that it is a strange case that the brand has decided to bet on a ninth generation but only on the family variant, a body highly appreciated in Central European countries, but not enough to amortize the important outlay of development and especially with continued pressure from SUVs behind.

Although once again the SUV is blamed as the trigger for the Passat to disappear from the offer, if it is confirmed that the saloon disappears from the market and that it will not have a relief in sight, it would rather be a strategy for the future Volkswagen Aero B, the electric saloon that is already in tests and that will hit the market in 2023.