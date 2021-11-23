11/22/2021 at 11:42 PM CET

AF

A new form of nudism has arrived on the island of La Palma and has to do with the Cumbre Vieja volcano, still erupting for more than two months. Its about “Volcanic nudism & rdquor;, as they have baptized in social networks this new modality of posing without clothes that has left astonished this Monday the people who were in the port of Tazacorte. Precisely today 3,000 people in the municipality have been confined due to the arrival of a new wash to the sea, which is forming a new fajana.A totally naked model posed lying on the ground on one of his sides in front of a painter who portrayed him on a canvas on an easel with the new fajana or lava delta in the background that has been created on the west coast of La Palma as a result of the fact that colada 7 reached the sea this weekend. A volcano does not explode every day and much less the lava falls on the sea, so the artist decided to immortalize the historic moment with her brushes.

The man, oblivious to the commotion that was taking place at the scene, continued his business until a port police from Tazacorte went to where the nudist was and invited him to take cover and leave the place, as seen in the video that accompanies this information. The events took place around 1:40 p.m. today, Monday, November 22, says witness Marcos Lorenzo.

The port of Tazacorte is not confined by the creation of the new lava delta, unlike the neighborhoods of San Borondón, Tazacorte casco and the scattered one of El Cardón, up to the Camino Los Palomares to the north. The measure, which affects some 3,000 people, has been adopted in anticipation of possible emissions of gases that are harmful to people’s health due to the contact of the lava with the sea.