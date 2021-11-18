In several of the scenes of the film Fire night, premiere of Netflix movies, shadows are an enemy. Most great terrors occur in the dark, in the middle of the night, amid screaming. In the midst of a Mexico plagued by disappearances, murders and brutality, the film is a distant observer. It is also a very rare perception about the fear turned into a character of the periphery. But Fire night it is much more than his disturbing scenes about violence. It is also a brilliant and well-constructed reflection on how uncertainty affects culture and society. Life in the midst of the possibility of dying and killing.

Fire night it is also a cold and almost surgical analysis of the invisible consequences of systematic violence. Survival becomes an almost desperate act and also a part of everyday life. One of the highest points of Fire night it is their ability to narrate an abstract and confusing experience. What is it like growing up in a country where you most likely have to face early death? Beyond that, it focuses on women, immediate victims of circumstances that range from the legal framework to the Mexican idiosyncrasy. And that vision, at times horrifying and of pure suffering, is what sustains the most dense of the argument.

From the point of view of three girls facing a ruthless and hostile country, Fire night it is haunting in its metaphorical power. It is especially important to bring that persistent quality of innocence to a broader field. Also turn it into a way to dialogue with the darkest, depressing and bloody sections of the production.

Fire night contemplate what happens in a small town in the mountains of Guerrero as an insular space. One that also evades a simple explanation. How to count the deep-rooted fear, which is carried from generation to generation? Huezo tries from compassion. But at the same time, it makes it clear that the situation of violence in Mexico is a deep tear in the fabric of history.

The need to escape, the search for the meaning of the individual

If something is appreciated from Fire night is that his dialogue on such a tough subject is alien to the cliché. In fact, during his first scenes there is an almost naive perception about life on the outskirts of big cities. That vision driven from innocence. In the manner of a gentle prologue, the film follows its three protagonists in the middle of a journey through the dense mountains. At first, everything has the friendly air of a tiny fairy tale, linked to that idea of ​​the rural as alien to terror. But soon, a way is found to make it clear that Fire night it’s a journey through fear. And a real one that must be dealt with from premature maturity.

The film’s director has devoted most of her work to documentary exploration of violence. So his first fiction has a consistent weight on the fact of the conditions that sustain everyday horror. The Mexico that shows Fire night it is as realistic as it is colorful and vibrant. Also, dangerous, harsh or rarefied by the possibility of death. All together with the curious eyes of three characters who understand from the harshness of experience. The notion of life as an unimaginable and painful risk that travels from one side of your life to the other.

On Fire night everything is supported on a precarious balance. Ana (played by newcomer Ana Cristina Ordóñez González) is the central witness. The girl who assumes the role of mother, friend, the center of the afflicted feminine identity that Huezo wants to show. The script (also signed by the director) shows the fact of living and moving on, in the middle of a rarefied environment.

But he does not do it out of condescension, pity or the inevitable cliché of a martyr to his principles. The character and those around him are also cunning and understand each danger from its essentials. Living in a country in the midst of the constant possibility of making a deadly mistake transforms the perspective of the characters. And Huezo captures it with intelligent, vital and realistic precision.

We are all victims in ‘Night of Fire’

Rita (Mayra Batalla), Ana’s mother, is the voice of what has already happened. It is the experience, dark and perennial on the ravages of horror. His chilling advice how to hide from corrupt cops or cartels, the brave smile, the admission of the inevitable. The character is built on the conception of maturity in the midst of a rarefied atmosphere. Your sense of the inevitable is everywhere. And at the same time, that of loss, the urge to protect Ana from the horrors that unfold around her. But life passes, runs its course.

Huezo’s film finds its best moments by narrating life as a set of minute events. His expert camera sees Ana and Rita as part of a world in which real fear is part of everything around them. But at the same time they are fallible creatures, modeled after the terrors of nights in white. The sound of the bullets in the distance and at the end, the night full of screams, secrets and the exhaustion of the weight of the fatal that never ends.

‘Night of fire’, a door open to everyday fear

By its final stretch, the film becomes overwhelming in its raw and brutal realism. Of course, Fire night has spent a considerable amount of time showing us the lives of the characters. To insist that despite the murders, disappearances and misery, Ana and her friends want to live. To show their adolescent maturity, their fullness as women in the most springtime point of their life. But the darkness also slides. Haircuts that make them look masculine as a way of protection.

The nights of listening to the silence, the gaze to the shadows in search of signs of the tragedy. Rita hopes that her daughter can escape to the extent of what is likely to happen. But Fire night It is not a movie for hope or moral lessons. It is a dramatic fairy tale that twists on the vitality of its main thread and its quest for meaning in the hideous.

On Fire night, darkness and blood are everything. Also, the delicacy, deep sensitivity and sad beauty of his characters. The women of Huezo look to the horizon in search of hope. They don’t find it, but survival (possibility) is the core of a tough, elegant, and deep movie. For your last painful scene the great question about life and death in uncertain territory is answered. And the way that Fire night He does so makes it clear that the story he wanted to tell was one of ancestral suffering.