The villains in No Way Home were a post-credits scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home gathered almost all the villains from the past arachnid tapes in charge of Sony. However, its writers revealed that this was not always the plan, since from the beginning we considered putting them together as part of a post-credits scene, but it was thanks to Kevin Feige, President of Marvel studios, who made them change their minds.

In an interview with The Verge, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, scriptwriters of No Way Home, they explained that Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and The Lizard They were never considered part of the main story of the film, instead they wanted to put them in as a post-credits scene. Feige suggested a way to make them work and the rest is history.

“I don’t know if it was Kevin Feige’s idea, the idea of ​​doing something with the other villains and showing it until the end of the movie. I think it was a post-credits scene that was floating. We came up with different stories until they would just write towards a scene like that. I think it was Kevin who said, ‘Do you remember that idea with all the villains we were talking about for a post-credits scene scene? The idea of ​​the Sinister Six? Why don’t we do this in the movie? “

In fact, the appearance of the other two Spider-man It was also intended as a post-credits scene, but bringing in all the villains made this idea make more sense. McKenna and Sommers they also revealed that they had considered Kraven to be the main villain of the film, but in the end they preferred to save it for another occasion.

Editor’s note: I think in the end No Way Home found a very good balance between all these characters. Of course, you could say that Green Goblin was the main antagonist of the film, but the other villains also had a chance to shine.

Via: IGN