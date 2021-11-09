Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been one of Ubisoft’s greatest recent joys. The title focused on the comings and goings of Eivor and his Viking clan has provided the French company with a good amount of money, so Ubisoft has not missed the opportunity to offer more content before the end of this year 2021.

Following the roadmap that included Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, Ubisoft set the new dates hissecond roadmap that will begin this month of November:

November 9: Update 1.4.0.

November 9: Tombs of the fallen , the new free DLC.

, the new free DLC. From November 11 to December 2 the free event will be held Oskoreia Festival.

Update 1.4.1 will arrive in December.

Although Ubisof has not confirmed what we will see in these free Assassin’s Creed Valhalla events or at what point in history that new free downloadable content is framed, hopefully this is only the tip of the iceberg of a roadmap that will be extended, As minimum, until summer 2022. In addition, the gala company is celebrating, so it is very likely that we will have free content, in the form of in-game content, for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.