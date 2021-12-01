2021 has been a terrible year for video games and consoles. The presentations of software and hardware They have suffered significant delays due to altered development schedules, to the point where many games have been indefinitely postponed.

Now, it’s not all bad news. Some games have already poked their heads over the horizon, with many familiar faces and the odd surprises. In this article we talk about the six titles that will make the most of this holiday season.

FIFA 22

After the disappointment of FIFA 21, EA has kept an ace up its sleeve with this new installment. The innovative HyperMotion technology debuts this fall in a soccer game – a cutting-edge motion capture and animation system that will take soccer games to another level.

The franchise maintains the many features that triumph year after year among its fans: the Ultimate Team mode returns with significant improvements, while new tactics will allow players to design systems that counter the strengths of their rivals.

The highlights of FIFA is its longevity, since it is about 29.to delivery of the saga, which is already preparing for the 30th edition, which will come out at the end of 2022. Quite an achievement for EA.

Tetris Effect

For those over 30, the name “Tetris” is sure to evoke images of the classic video game Game Boy original, a very successful portable console whose graphics would not serve today or for the online casino games.

Nevertheless, Tetris Effect is different. Created by Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s Enhance Experience studio, it includes a wide selection of connected screens, each with its own music, style, and rules. As soon as we have to walk through an arid desert under a scorching sun like swimming among schools of fish. Although it is designed to be used with virtual reality glasses, its graphics are so good that it can also be played in normal mode.

The 90s are far behind, but this new version of the Tetris it is more than ready for the 21st century.

Far Cry 6

Although Far cry 5 He received high praise Due to its setting in the most rural area of ​​the United States, the new installment of the series has taken a totally different path.

BC6 It places us in Yara, a dystopian tropical island anchored in the past and directed by the dictator Antón Castillo. The game begins with the start of the revolution against Castillo, and we play the role of Dani, a freedom fighter.

We do not know if it will be as successful as its predecessor, but what is clear is that BC6 promises the best graphics in the series so far, with spectacular special effects. Available from October.

Halo Infinite

What can we say about Halo that has not already been said? This popular series introduces us Infinite, which promises to make the covers of industry magazines this Christmas.

Infinite is a game for Xbox and PC whose expected launch was delayed due to the pandemic, which has also forced the implementation of the ray tracing in the form of an update a few months after its release. In addition, Xbox Series X users will be able to play at 60 fps with a 4k resolution, with much shorter loading times and with totally fluid game mechanics. What more could you want?

Grand theft auto v / GTA Online

The GTA 5 It was released seven years ago and became one of the most successful video games of all time. Now it is the turn of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will offer an improved version of this epic urban adventure that will include the multiplayer component of the GTA Online.

Talking about GTA Online, there will be a new standalone version available for both consoles, although only PS5 users will have access to it until February next year. This suggests that the sixth installment of the saga will not be released anytime soon.

These new versions will once again place the Rockstar Games franchise at the top of the best-selling video game lists, as it guarantees large doses of entertainment.

Dying Light II

Dying Light II arrives to conquer those who were waiting for their dose of zombies this year.

This sequel to DL1 promises to go further than the original game, with gory effects and a more detailed horror story.

Of course, the game has traveled a long journey to see the light: its developer, Techland, announced it for the end of 2018, but first production problems and the pandemic later left the project in the air.

As they say, the good is made to wait, and DL2 falls into this category.