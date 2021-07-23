The Tokyo Olympics, after a year delayed caused by the pandemic, have finally started. Faithful to previous editions of the sports fair, the organization held an opening ceremony that lasted for several hours. While the event was cut short due to the context that continues to surround humanity, it left us with some memorable moments. You’re a gamer of the old school? Surely you could recognize the video game music that it was heard in much of the opening.

As the athletes entered the stadium in the traditional parade of nations at the opening of the Olympic Games, in the background we could hear a soundtrack entirely made up of video game music like Final fantasy, Monster hunter, Sonic, Dragon quest, Kingdom hearts, Winning Eleven Y Chrono Trigger, among others. Most are themes belonging to Square Enix titles, although Konami, SEGA and Capcom also had a presence. Surprising, yes, the absence of Nintendo.

Did You Know? If you’re a big gamer , you might recognize some of the music being played to accompany the athletes into the stadium. Teams are entering to a medley of famous songs and music from popular games. More on our live blog: https://t.co/eTTUSQP2qQ – Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

It is quite possible that those in Kyoto were also part of the originally planned opening ceremony. However, due to the aforementioned cuts, they finally did not have room to show off with their licenses. In fact, Nintendo was one of the great protagonists in the closing of the Olympic Games in Rio, in 2016. Mario showed up on stage to give us our first glimpse of what Tokyo had in store for 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic got in the way.

The first song we heard was “Roto’s Theme”, from the iconic Dragon quest. This Square Enix franchise has been one of the most influential for the video game industry in Japan and, of course, for the RPG genre around the world. In total there were 19 songs that accompanied the athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. The listing, below.

Video game music at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

Dragon quest – “Roto’s Theme”

Final fantasy – “Victory Fanfare”

Tales of – “Sorey’s Theme – The Shepherd”

Monster hunter – “Proof of a Hero”

Kingdom hearts – “Olympus Coliseum”

Chrono Trigger – “Frog’s Theme”

Ace Combat – “First Flight”

Tales of – “Royal Capital Majestic Grandeur”

Monster hunter – “Wind of Departure”

Chrono Trigger – “Robo’s Theme”

Sonic the hedgehog – “Star Light Zone”

Pro Evolution Soccer – “eFootball Walk-on Theme”

Final fantasy – “Main Theme”

Phantasy Star Universe – “Guardians”

Kingdom hearts – “Hero’s Fanfare”

Gradius – “01 Act I-1”

Nier – “Song of the Ancients”

Saga – “The Minstrel’s Refrain: SaGa Series Medley 2016”

Soulcalibur – “The Brave New Stage of History”