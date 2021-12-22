The video game industry numbers in 2021: successes, failures, the most discussed and unexpected data

The 2021 numbers were revealed in the video game industry. Big successes, huge failures, and lots of unexpected data.

With just over a week to close the doors of 2021, the portal GameIndustry which, as its name suggests, specializes in the video game industry, published a comprehensive report with the numbers generated throughout the year: the greatest successes, the greatest failures and some curious facts.

Video games in 2021: a review by the industry numbers

In the first place, what the report highlights are the profits made by each sector of the video game market. The mobile platform took the largest portion of the pie, with 93.2 billion dollars, followed by consoles with 50.4 MM and PC with 36.7 MM. As every year, we also witness a trend towards videogames in digital format over the physical: on PC, it is 98.9% against 1.1% and on consoles it is 77.3% against 22.7%

Best-selling games in the UK

Among the best-selling games in the UK, they are in descending order FIFA 22, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario World 3D, COD Vanguard, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shinning Pearl, FIFA 21 Y GTA V. Metacritic statistics were also displayed: the highest rated game of the year was Disco Elysium The Final Cut, while the worst valued was nothing less than eFootball 2022.

Launches of new IPs vs old known ones

On the other hand, the launches of new video games and new IPs by the best-known companies in the industry are reported. Sony stands out with 7 new launches and 2 new IPs, along with Nintendo with 12 new releases and 1 new IP. However, the companies that profited the most in 2021 were Tencent (7.3 MM), NetEase (3.1 MM) and Activision (2.6 MM).

Other statistics show which were the video games most covered by the press. In descending order we find Fortnite (60,240 articles), Cyberpunk 2077 (43,965), Resident Evil Village (31,213), Halo Infinite (31.009), Minecraft (30,302), Battlefield 2042 (29,506), League of Legends (29,250), Monster hunter (29,185), Genshin Impact (28,316) and PUBG (26,634) in the TOP 10. Interestingly, network chats show generally opposite statistics: the most talked about video games in Twitter They were Genshin Impact, Final Fantasy XIV, Apex legends, Monster hunter rise, Elden ring, Ghost of tsushima, Metroid Dread, Guilty Gear Strive, Halo Infinite Y Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shinning Pearl.

As for the videos of Youtube most watched video games, the revelation of Battlefield 2042 leads the way with over 20 million views, followed by cinematics from midnight Hunt in Magic the Gathering (+19 M), the announcement of Fortnite Impostors (+18 M), the launch trailer for Valheim (+16 M) and the live action trailer of Riders republic (+16 M). And since we talked about Youtube, the most viewed video game content creators in the year were Aphmau (+2.6 billion views), SSundee (+1.6 MM), Itsfunneh (+1 MM), EugenBro (+787 M), Compot (+779.8 M), Flamingo (+779.3 M), Mikecrack (+705 M), Jelly (+691 M), Slogo (+679 M) and WhenGamersFail (+660 M).

Other statistics on the video game industry

Other statistics that were added to the report point to the number of studies acquired by Sony this year (5), the number of studies acquired by Embracer Group in the period of November 2020 – November 2021 (37), the number of days it took to PS5 sell 10 million units (248), the government agencies that investigated the allegations of Activision-Blizzard (3) and the directors of Riot games, Ubisoft Y Activision who resigned after complaints of harassment and mistreatment (0).

