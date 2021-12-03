After the scandalous premiere it had Cyberpunk 2077It seems that the game began to receive good reviews from players.

Cyberpunk 2077 It was one of the most anticipated video games of 2020. This open world developed by CD Projekt RED arrived at the end of last year, and it surprised all the players but not for the better. Although there were many expectations regarding this title, the truth is that it landed on the market full of technical problems, optimization failures and much more. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for players to rate him negatively. However, in recent weeks, the game began to receive positive reviews on Steam.

When it is about to be completed a year after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be gaining the public’s trust again. After the scandal and the strong criticism they received, the study CD Projekt RED they began to work to fix the problems that existed. In this way, they began to release different updates to improve the experience of that title. Recently, they also released a roadmap that had new content. Although they delayed the debut of the free DLC to 2022.

Receive positive reviews

This news was revealed by Paweł Sasko, responsible for the missions of the video game in question. On his Twitter account he wrote the following: “In recent days, Cyberpunk 2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from new players. You can’t imagine what this means to me.

Last days # Cyberpunk2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players 🥺 You can’t imagine what it means to me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bz3xElKixT & mdash; Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 25, 2021

There is no doubt that CD Projekt RED’s hard work is paying off. For example, if we go to your Steam page, we can find several reviews. Some of them were made during the launch of the video game and others in recent weeks. Most of them are positive, showing that the title has finally fixed its problems and is in the process of improvement. The main face of this story is that of Keanu Reeves, who is preparing for the premiere of Matrix Resurrections in December.