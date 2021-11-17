This is over, people. Amazon Prime Video has released the new trailer for season 6, and last, of ‘The Expanse’. From the December 10 we can see the final mission of the crew of “Rocinante” condensed into six episodes.

With the terrorism hitting the major planets of the solar system (Earth ravaged by meteorites led by Marco Inaros). Fortunately, all is not lost and Chrisjen Avasarala sends La Rocinante on a dangerous mission to end this threat.

We do not know if they will succeed or not, but of course the writing team – which includes Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the authors of the literary saga – they will have to run quite a bit to compress the subplots that make up the work.

Of course, despite it being the final season, the door is always open for us to have more ‘The Expanse’. Already last year the authors said that, although with the sixth season an arc was closed, they considered this more as a kind of pause that as an end point.

We hope so, because there is still a lot of material to be adapted (there are a total of nine novels and a “novella” as an epilogue) and the series is one of the best that we can find right now in terms of science fiction.