The 2022 range of the Ford EcoSport is now available in Spain. The veteran and well-known Ford small SUV is ready to face the new year with a renewed offer, and above all adjusted, that already has prices. It is available in various trim levels and engines.

The Ford EcoSport

It is one of the oldest models that are part of Ford’s European range. However, despite all the commercial journey it has traveled, this B-segment SUV is ready to face the new year. For this, the new range 2022. The firm of the blue oval has significantly adjusted the offer to offer a small number of versions.

Ford It already allows you to configure the new EcoSport 2022 in Spain. It already has prices. The adjustment made by the brand is a clear sign that the current generation of the EcoSport is facing the final stretch of its commercial life. This SUV, which has done so well for Ford in key markets, faces an uncertain future.

Ford EcoSport Active, the most adventurous version available in the range

The range and equipment of the Ford EcoSport 2022



The new 2022 EcoSport range consists of two trim levels. In the configurator it is possible to choose between the versions ST-Line Y Active. They are two well differentiated finishes between them and that, in both cases, are characterized by having a wide endowment. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:

ST-Line

ST-Line exterior package

Roof bars in black

Back windows darkened

Headlights with low beam LEDs

17-inch alloy wheels

Sports halogen taillights

ST-Line logos

Sports multifunction steering wheel finished in leather style with red stitching and adjustable in height and depth

Leather-style lined handbrake with red stitching

Leather-style trim seat, with red and gray stitching

Leather-style gear shift knob with red stitching

Front center armrest

Driver’s seat with manual height and lumbar adjustment

Folding rear seats

Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)

Hill start assistant

Cruise control and speed limiter

LED lights for daytime driving

Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor

Rear parking sensors

Bluetooth

Front USB and AUX-IN connections

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 inch touch screen

Digital radio

Automatic air conditioning

Power windows

Smart key

Central locking with remote control

Electrically adjustable and heated rear view mirrors

Activate (add)

Active exterior package

Headlining in black

Active logos

Salerno leather-style trim seats

Multifunction steering wheel finished in perforated leather style with chrome inserts and adjustable in height and depth

Top quality front mats

Ford EcoSport ST-Line, the most dynamic and sporty configuration of the popular SUV

The engines of the Ford EcoSport 2022



Regarding the mechanical section, Ford allows you to choose between two engines, both gasoline, when configuring the EcoSport. The access option is set by a 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine with 125 hp and 170 Nm of maximum torque. And a step above is a 1.0 EcoBoost engine with 140 hp and 180 Nm respectively.

Prices of the Ford EcoSport 2022 in Spain

Mechanics ST-Line Active 1.0 EcoBoost 125 hp 6v € 24,391 € 24,820 1.0 EcoBoost 140 hp 6v € 24,961 –

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

All engines are associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.