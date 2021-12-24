The 2022 range of the Ford EcoSport is now available in Spain. The veteran and well-known Ford small SUV is ready to face the new year with a renewed offer, and above all adjusted, that already has prices. It is available in various trim levels and engines.
The Ford EcoSport
It is one of the oldest models that are part of Ford’s European range. However, despite all the commercial journey it has traveled, this B-segment SUV is ready to face the new year. For this, the new range 2022. The firm of the blue oval has significantly adjusted the offer to offer a small number of versions.
Ford It already allows you to configure the new EcoSport 2022 in Spain. It already has prices. The adjustment made by the brand is a clear sign that the current generation of the EcoSport is facing the final stretch of its commercial life. This SUV, which has done so well for Ford in key markets, faces an uncertain future.
The range and equipment of the Ford EcoSport 2022
The new 2022 EcoSport range consists of two trim levels. In the configurator it is possible to choose between the versions ST-Line Y Active. They are two well differentiated finishes between them and that, in both cases, are characterized by having a wide endowment. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:
ST-Line
- ST-Line exterior package
- Roof bars in black
- Back windows darkened
- Headlights with low beam LEDs
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Sports halogen taillights
- ST-Line logos
- Sports multifunction steering wheel finished in leather style with red stitching and adjustable in height and depth
- Leather-style lined handbrake with red stitching
- Leather-style trim seat, with red and gray stitching
- Leather-style gear shift knob with red stitching
- Front center armrest
- Driver’s seat with manual height and lumbar adjustment
- Folding rear seats
- Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)
- Hill start assistant
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- LED lights for daytime driving
- Automatic turn on of lights and rain sensor
- Rear parking sensors
- Bluetooth
- Front USB and AUX-IN connections
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 8 inch touch screen
- Digital radio
- Automatic air conditioning
- Power windows
- Smart key
- Central locking with remote control
- Electrically adjustable and heated rear view mirrors
Activate (add)
- Active exterior package
- Headlining in black
- Active logos
- Salerno leather-style trim seats
- Multifunction steering wheel finished in perforated leather style with chrome inserts and adjustable in height and depth
- Top quality front mats
The engines of the Ford EcoSport 2022
Regarding the mechanical section, Ford allows you to choose between two engines, both gasoline, when configuring the EcoSport. The access option is set by a 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine with 125 hp and 170 Nm of maximum torque. And a step above is a 1.0 EcoBoost engine with 140 hp and 180 Nm respectively.
Prices of the Ford EcoSport 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
All engines are associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.