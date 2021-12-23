Today we have heard the first news regarding the auction of the 26 GHz band. Specifically, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has published a public consultation on the demand and the management and exploitation model of the 26GHz frequency band.

The government has identified three priority bands to offer 5G connections following what was agreed in the World Radiocommunication Conferences of the International Telecommunication Union. The bands, as we read in the National 5G Plan published a few years ago, are the following:

In this public consultation It will seek to have the participation of telecommunications operators, manufacturers, industries and sector associations, among other agents to have an updated vision of this frequency band and its applications, in addition to the territorial areas of licenses and other similar aspects.

The government indicates that “The 26 GHz band is appropriate for the provision of electronic communications services, and also for multiple use cases of low coverage, high capacity and low latency, such as, for example, the specific coverage of areas with high traffic density , industrial applications, gaming, augmented reality, transport sector, etc ”.

All this will not lead to the bidding for the 26GHz band, which will be held in the second half of 2022. In other words, one year after the 700 MHz auction, operators will have to face another tender, which implies a new financial outlay.