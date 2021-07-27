Spain is a country known for its rich and exquisite cuisine. There are many recipes and specialties that delight locals and tourists, making this country a benchmark in world cuisine.

Among the most traditional foods of Spanish cuisine, there is no doubt that our famous white-coated Serrano ham stands out. It is a special food, native to the country, one of the emblems of our gastronomy, with its juiciness, unique texture and incomparable flavor.

The gastronomic value that ham provides is indisputable, in addition to its versatility. It is present in breakfasts and in traditional dishes, it is a star dish at important events and is the main ingredient in many traditional recipes.

Thanks to the versatility of ham, we can make everything from appetizers to delicious desserts, being the main element of our dish, the ham.

That is why we offer you four different recipes so that you can enjoy and delight where, when and with whoever you want.

Four gastronomic uses that can be given to Serrano ham

Salad with ham and fruits

The word salad is immediately associated with good weather, light and healthy meals. As for cold salads, their consumption increases in summer, it is a luxury for our taste and health.

Serrano ham can be an excellent companion to our salads, providing an important nutritional value and an intense flavor that combines perfectly with ingredients such as walnuts, raisins, cheese, olives, balsamic vinegar or wine vinegar sauce.

Eating ham with fruit is another of the classics of summer recipes, specifically, ham with melon stands out. Two ingredients that, apparently, seem like gastronomic antonyms, become the perfect combination for our palate.

We tell you how to prepare a good salad in which we include ham as the main ingredient. Make your salad in a bowl, on the base make a bed with spinach and arugula leaves, put slices of ham, and place a few small pieces of melon. To finish, drizzle some curry vinegar and fresh pepper over the salad.

The mixture of sweet and salty is the protagonist in this preparation, managing to captivate everyone who tries it.

Serrano ham rolls stuffed with cheese and chicken.

Serrano ham rolls, stuffed with cheese and chicken, are the perfect recipe for a delicious dinner, they also work great as a second course, a side of the salad. They are perfect for the whole family.

You can make them in advance, even the day before, and they are good hot and cold. They are quite easy to prepare:

You will have to mix the ground chicken, breadcrumbs, grated cheese, eggs, and oregano. Once everything is mixed, wrap it in the cured ham of your choice. Add some toothpicks to prevent them from opening and fry them.

The advantage of this recipe is that you can combine the ingredients according to your preferences. Try mixing different flavors with the foods you have at home. Dare to try new flavors!

Ham maki is an oriental dish with a Mediterranean touch. Still you have not tried?

The preparation method is very simple, although certain skills are required to compact the rice without dispersing the ingredients inside.

To accomplish this task, you need to wash the rice six to eight times to lose starch, and then cook the rice for half an hour. After cooking, it should be seasoned with a mixture of rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Put the ingredients carefully in the maki roll and add a slice of ham to the roll. Finally, you need to let it cool down for 10 minutes.

We leave you here two super tips:

Eat it at room temperature to prevent the cold from weakening the flavor. Avoid using metal utensils that modify the taste. The ideal is chopsticks, wooden tableware or directly by hand.

The secret of its deliciousness lies in its mixture of flavors, a fusion of two of the healthiest cuisines in the world. Eat the piece in one bite!

Camembert and serrano ham cheesecake

It is true that the most common uses associated with ham are related to breakfast or other traditional preparations such as croquettes or salmorejo, but we should not limit ourselves to these recipes.

We have provided gastronomic options in which ham can be an ingredient of great value and we want to end this list with a dessert. The creamy flavor of camembert cheese combines perfectly with the salty flavor of ham, offering an innovative and delicious combination.

Do you dare to try it? We tell you how to do it:

First we spread the dough in a buttered mold and spread the Dijon mustard all over the surface. We cut the ham and the camembert into squares, and fill the cake. Finally, we bake it for 25 minutes and enjoy this delicious dessert!