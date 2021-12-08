Selling food on a street in Caracas (EFE / Rayner Peña R / File)

Monthly inflation in Venezuela was 6% last November, reported this Tuesday Venezuelan Observatory of Finance (OVF), an independent entity that groups together several economic analysts, who detailed that the year-on-year stood at 769%, and 616.9% accumulated.

“The items with the highest increases during the month in reference were Health with 18.6%, miscellaneous goods and services with 16.5%, food 11.5% and footwear 9.8%,” the organization detailed in a statement.

The OVF stated that, as in previous months, the behavior of prices responds to the “stability” that the exchange rate has maintained in the Caribbean country, where “registered an increase of 5.7%, in line with the rise in prices”, A much lower percentage than usual, when linking months with two digits.

However, the observatory assured that this stability policy resulted in the fall in international reserves.

People queue to pay for their purchases in Caracas (EFE / Rayner Peña / File)



“This policy of exchange rate stability was expressed in a drop in liquid international reserves of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) of 171 million dollars, as a result of the sustained intervention of the issuing institute in the exchange market offering dollars in cash ”, explained the NGO.

The organization explained that this stabilization in the exchange rate also contributed to the lower rate of expansion of the regime’s spending, which translated into an increase in the monetary base of 5% during the month of November, and that caused the prices of the goods manufactured in Venezuela to be “relatively expensive, relative to imported goods”.

“When comparing the annualized inflation rate observed in November 2021 of 769%, with the annualized rate of variation of the exchange rate of 340%, it is noticeable that the rise in prices far exceeds the depreciation of the bolivar, which suggests that the currency is dangerously overvalued in real terms“Said the observatory.

Finally, he pointed out that this situation causes sectors such as agri-food and the manufacturing industry to present significant lags in their dynamism, with respect to commercial activities.

