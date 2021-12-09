Today, most vanilla-flavored foods contain an artificial flavoring, called vanillin. However, in the past This rich flavor was obtained by adding to the recipes a few drops of castoreum, a substance from the anal glands of beavers, to which Healing properties were also conferred on it.

For this reason, their indiscriminate hunting reached rates that put these animals in serious danger of extinction. Today, thanks to campaigns aimed at their conservation, most species are classified as stable on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Fortunately, few people still think that castoreum, also known as castoreum, can be medicinal. Although it is still used to give vanilla flavor in some areas of the food industry. It is no longer the predominant flavoring, but we could still find it in some product.

A “miracle” medicine

The castoreum that is used to flavor vanilla is an oily secretion from the anal glands of the beaver, used by him, both to groom himself and to mark territory. Various studies on this oil have found in its composition up to twenty-four different compounds, in which some stand out. pheromones, like the catechol, alkaloids as the nupharamina, and other substances, such as salicillin, a precursor of the famous acetylsalicylic acid.

Beavers use this substance to groom themselves and mark territory

It is precisely this last ingredient that is linked to the traditional use that has been given to this substance for thousands of years for the treatment of different diseases. But it was not only used with analgesic purposes, but it was also the main component of other drugs, from antipyretics until anti-inflammatory, going through medicines for cough, dysmenorrhea, or “hysteria”.

The latter was a false female disease widely diagnosed during Victorian times, which used to present with symptoms such as insomnia, fluid retention, irritability or loss of appetite and that was normally treated through a pelvic or genital massage, until the patient reached orgasm.

Over time, it was discovered that normally this discomfort came from the sexual dissatisfaction of women, who, contrary to what the society of the time tried to force to believe, looked for much more in their relationships than having children. But until this was understood, castoreum was one of the drugs used for its treatment.

Another use was given by the Romans, who believed that when this substance was burned, it emitted vapors with abortifacient properties. Even some Byzantine medical treatises include castoreum among the compounds used for the treatment of ENT diseases, such as tonsillitis, dizziness or ruptures of the tympanic membrane.

At present all these medical applications have fallen into disuse for lack of scientific evidence, so it is only still used in some homeopathic remedies. And to flavor vanilla. But that is another story.

It does not cure, but it is eaten: the castoreum has a vanilla flavor

When we eat some cookies flavored with vanilla We tend to imagine that this pleasant taste comes from the exotic pods of the orchid. Sometimes this is true. The substance responsible for the taste, called vanillin, is extracted from these pods, previously impregnated in alcohol. From this process, up to 250 components related to such a pleasant aroma are obtained, but most of them disappear when heated.

Also, these pods are only obtained from orchids with pollinated flowers in a few tropical regions of the world, making their collection very complicated and, above all, expensive. You can also resort to chemical synthesis of the flavoring, although it is equally an expensive process. For this reason, some companies are in charge of the search for alternative additives, which can also give food the same vanilla flavor. And among them we meet again with the castoreum.

This substance was approved as generally safe for human consumption by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, obtaining it is not particularly easy either. In ancient times beavers were sacrificed to later empty their anal glands.

However, there are currently farms in which these animals are raised, which must be rubbed with a kind of containers in which the oily secretion is released, as if they were marking territory. The amounts of castoreum obtained are very low, hence it is a little used flavoring, with an approximate consumption of 132 kilograms per year, according to the Fenaroli Flavor Ingredients Manual.

These data would include its consumption to flavor vanilla, but in less quantity also to enhance the Strawberry flavor on some products.

A curious ingredient for perfumes

Beyond the vanilla flavor, something more common is the use of castoreum in the perfume industry, although over time it has been changed by a synthetic substitute. In the past, the anal glands of the beaver were allowed to dry for a minimum of two years, to obtain an odor compound similar to leather, very precious for the manufacture of perfumes. It has been used for the manufacture of a large number of high-end brand perfumes, such as Givenchy III, Chanel Antaeus or Shalimar de Gerlain.