The Van Gogh Alive exhibition arrives in the State of Mexico

Van Gogh Alive It was one of the artistic experiences that captivated audiences in the last year. Although the exhibition came to an end this month in CDMX, this does not mean that the artist is no longer in the country. This gallery is currently underway in the State of Mexico, and here we tell you everything you need to know if you want to attend.

For all those who wish to attend the Van Gogh Alive exhibition, they must take into account that this gallery will be available until February 20, 2022 at the Fundadores Science Park, in Toluca, State of Mexico. The entrance has a cost of $ 200 pesos, plus charges, per person. However, if you have a valid student or INAPAM card, you will receive a 10% discount, but at the physical ticket office. Finally, you can buy your tickets at the Official site, at SuperBoletos.com and Fever.up, as well as at the event venue.

Van Gogh Alive is not a normal gallery. Here, the assistants you will be able to enjoy some of the most important works of the European painter, such as The Starry Night and Los Girasoles, through giant projections, video mapping, sound effects and more. Along with this, it is possible to visit some of the places that inspired the artist in a rather unique way.

With the holidays already on the way, this is the perfect time to visit one of the most loved exhibitions by the public. In related topics, you can celebrate Christmas with The Simpsons in CDMX.

Via: Van Gogh Alive