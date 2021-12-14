The value of Apple has no ceiling: today it can exceed US $ 3 trillion

Apple’s market valuation touched $ 3 trillion on Monday and all Wall Street expectations are for it to exceed that mark on Tuesday, December 14.

If this is achieved, the company that produces the iPhone and led by Tim Cook will establish itself as the most valuable company in the world.

The valuation peak occurred yesterday when the company’s shares approached $ 183 per unit, but then fell back to 176, momentarily moving away from $ 3 trillion.

Shares of Apple rose 11.1 percent last week and are up 30 percent for the year. This boom in the price goes hand in hand with the sales of smartphones, but also with very good returns from the MacBook and the monthly paid services Apple TV and Apple Music.

What is surprising is the speed at which the market valuation of the Cupertino firm went from 2 trillion to 3 trillion: just over 15 months.

Apple was not alone. Other companies linked to technology, such as Alphabet and Amazon also multiplied their value during the pandemic months.

Apple’s skyrocketing valuation is not new: going from $ 1 trillion to $ 2 trillion took just 24 months.

Apple’s valuation: reasons

For investors, Apple is attractive because it does not stay static: possibly launch a Apple car, in addition to the great expectations of increased revenue from services, applications and TV.

Likewise, the core business Apple is still the iPhone, which generates 65 percent of the company’s revenue.

The architect of this growth of the brand is called Tim Cook, the replacement of Jobs who since taking the reins of Apple in 2011, made the shares grow 1,450 percent.

For those who have invested in Apple, the stock has never disappointed: 22 percent per year since 1991, more than double the S&P 500 Index (9 percent per year since the same date).

In March 2021, a report by Citigroup and Wedbush estimated that the firm had the potential to reach $ 3 trillion. And they were not wrong. At the time, Apple’s valuation was 2.05 trillion and they were estimating a 50 percent increase by the end of the year.