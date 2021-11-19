The Ministry of Health opened this Friday registration of adolescents aged 15 to 17 years without comorbidities to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

To register, it is necessary to enter the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx platform, where those interested in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine of this age range must fill out a short form that includes putting their CURP.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized since June 24 for emergency use, in people over 12 years of age, the vaccine developed by Pfizer, the only one endorsed so far by the regulator.

“The biological meets the necessary quality, safety and efficacy requirements,” Cofepris said in a statement on that date.

This week, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that compared to other age groups, mortality from Covid-19 in people aged 15 to 17 is low.

The official revealed that approximately 9,500 deaths were registered in this group in 2020, of which only 249 were related to Covid-19, that is, 2.6%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

