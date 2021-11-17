Microsoft 365: an indispensable tool

With the aim of continuing to promote MSMEs in the transformation and growth of their businesses, Microsoft Mexico recently made Microsoft 365 applications available to entrepreneurs. The intention is that they can improve administration and processes, in addition to collaborating from anywhere, not necessarily an office.

The free trial is for one month and it lets you use all the Microsoft Office tools you need to make business a success, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive. Without a doubt, with these types of applications it is possible to take any business to the next level.

Likewise, Digital SMEs makes available to entrepreneurs a series of training courses at no cost and on demand that can help them acquire new skills for the benefit of the operation of their businesses. Check the course catalog and remember that technology is a useful instrument to increase communication and collaboration within work teams.

All entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium-sized companies interested in applying to the Digital SMEs program can visit www.aka.ms/pymesdigitales for more details and an appointment with experts who will help you on your journey to digital transformation.