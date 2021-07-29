Reuters. The United States is set to postpone a partial reversal of a controversial migrant expulsion policy, according to three sources close to the issue, due to fears related to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The administration of President Joe Biden had planned to exempt migrant families who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border before July 31 from the expulsion policy, although the rule would continue to apply to individuals, sources linked to the report told Reuters. the discussions at the beginning of the month.

The partial reversal of the Title 42 policy was delayed because the Biden administration “put the brakes on” due to concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the growing number of infections in Mexico, one of the sources said.

It is now unclear when the order could be lifted for the families or as a whole.

Biden, a Democrat, has come under intense pressure from human rights groups, migrant advocacy groups, and United Nations officials to end former President Donald Trump’s era policy that they say carries thousands of migrants expelled to face kidnappings and other acts of violence in northern Mexico.

Biden has kept Title 42 active because border arrests have risen to their highest monthly levels in 20 years. Since he took office in January, Title 42 has been used more than 500,000 to expel migrants, although many of them include people who cross the border repeatedly.

“It will remain in effect as long as that is the guidance of our health and medical experts,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He added that the government had never publicly set a date to end the practice.

Coronavirus cases in the United States have been on the rise due to the Delta variant, which emerged in India but has spread rapidly and now accounts for more than 80% of infections in the country.

DEMOCRATIC PRESSURE

Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat whose Congressional district includes part of Los Angeles, said the Biden administration had no justification for expelling asylum seekers while allowing hundreds of thousands of legal travelers and other migrants caught at the border to enter. To united states.

Chu joined a group of more than 60 Democratic lawmakers who earlier this year urged the government to end the policy. “They are just indiscriminately rejecting people and sending them back,” he said in an interview.

Still, the Biden administration exempted unaccompanied children from the policy in February and has been eliminating it for migrant families arriving at the southern border.

In June, 84% of the roughly 50,000 migrant family members trapped at the southern border were allowed to enter the United States to pursue their cases.

The White House, the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

Thousands of migrants have been granted humanitarian exceptions to border policy under an informal program run on the ground by a consortium of nonprofit organizations that help identify the most vulnerable.