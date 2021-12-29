Apple decided to open stores in New York just for people picking up orders. “We will adapt our sanitary measures and in-store services to guarantee the well-being of customers and employees,” he said in a statement.

Asked by NPR public radio, Anthony Fauci, senior adviser to the White House in the fight against the pandemic, hopes that the dizzying increase in positive cases will reach a peak before falling again, as has happened in South Africa.

“Perhaps (this occurs) due to saturation, that is, the variant has reached all vulnerable targets,” such as unvaccinated people, he estimated.

However, Ómicron appears to be less dangerous for people who have received at least two doses of the vaccine, Fauci added.

“We hope that this less seriousness will prevent an increase in hospitalizations, but we are really very concerned about the unvaccinated who are vulnerable,” he said.

The scientist claimed to be against a new vaccination campaign for a fourth dose, because he estimates that if the vaccines are closely followed, the immune system does not have time to strengthen itself against the coronavirus.

“Currently get the booster dose … don’t worry about a fourth. We’ll worry about that later, and maybe we’ll never have to worry about it,” he concluded.