Reuters.- The United States government this Friday launched a reward of up to $ 5 million for information leading to the arrest of one of the brothers of the jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Aureliano Guzmán is accused by the US justice of violating drug trafficking laws, which include international conspiracies to distribute marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the State Department said in a statement.

The United States also offered rewards for the Heriberto brothers, José and Ruperto Salgueiro, who, according to the accusations, operate in Mexico under the umbrella of the Sinaloa Cartel, founded by “El Chapo.”

Joaquín Guzmán Loera is serving a life sentence in a high-security prison in Colorado. Last month, he asked a US appeals court to overturn his sentence, citing improper jury conduct and prison conditions.

The once powerful drug trafficker twice escaped from prison in Mexico. One hiding in a laundry cart and another crawling through a tunnel that led to his cell, before being recaptured in 2016 and later sent to the United States.

