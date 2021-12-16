US President Joe Biden signed two executive orders Wednesday aimed at combating drug trafficking and criminal networks, which allow new sanctions against Chinese companies that trade ingredients to make fentanyl and criminal gangs in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Among the actions, the United States Government offered five million dollars in reward for the capture of the children of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

In a statement, the US State Department issued a statement informing about the offer of this reward for anyone who collaborates with information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the four children of “El Chapo”, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, that is, Ovidio Guzmán López, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Joaquín Guzmán López.

The reward, according to the document, applies to each of those indicated: “The four are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel and each is subject to a federal indictment for their participation in illicit drug trafficking.”

The Biden government wants to show that it is taking action in the face of the worsening opioid crisis in the United States, which has caused more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the country as of April 2021, 28% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US Treasury Department detailed that sanctioned 25 entities and individuals under new powers granted in executive orders that allow it to target those who benefit from the proceeds of trafficking, regardless of any direct links to known drug lords or cartels.

Sanctions on Chinese companies include Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology, which the Treasury says receives online orders for chemical precursors used to make fentanyl, as well as other companies that are involved in the sale or transportation of such products.

In Brazil, the Treasury imposed financial sanctions on Primeiro Comando da Capital, or PCC, which was born in the prisons of Sao Paulo in the early 1990s and is now considered the most powerful criminal organization in Brazil, helping to flood Europe with cocaine. .

The incorporation of PCC to the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) follows the movements made in 2019 by the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security to silently add suspicious PCC members to a list of organizations ineligible for a US visa.

The Treasury has also targeted a list of drug lords, cartels and gangs in Mexico and Colombia.

The sanctions deny designated entities access to transactions in US dollars and freeze any assets they may have in the United States. But organized crime groups in recent years have been shifting to crypto assets and other methods to bypass the financial system. of American.

To combat drug trafficking, the Treasury previously relied on the Foreign Narcotics Chiefs Act of 1999 and an earlier executive order of 1995 that relied on more traditional cartel structures with more easily identifiable leaders. The new structure allows the Treasury to target a broader range of individuals, such as those who receive assets derived from drug trafficking.

“The current drug trade is no longer based on crops that require a large area, but on synthetic materials and chemical precursors,” one of the US officials told reporters.

“The cartels operate in a more diffuse and decentralized manner, which hinders our ability to develop comprehensive sanction packages against drug traffickers,” he added.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

A second Biden executive order creates a new interagency council on transnational organized crime to improve cooperation between the departments of Justice, Defense, National Security, Treasury and State and the Office of National Intelligence.

Its goal is to improve communications between the intelligence and law enforcement communities and the private sector to identify and target criminal networks, according to an administration fact sheet.

With information from Reuters.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed