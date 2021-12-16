12/15/2021 On at 21:05 CET

The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to accelerate its stimulus withdrawal plan, thus reducing as of next January in $ 30 billion (26,592 million euros) per month its purchases of bonds and securitisations, instead of the monthly adjustment of 15,000 million dollars (13,296 million euros) applied so far, which would leave the entity room to raise rates up to three times of interest in 2022.

As reported by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed body that decides monetary policy, the issuing institute will buy 40,000 million in government bonds in January next year (35,456 million euros) and 20,000 million in mortgage securitizations (17,728 million less).

In this way, the institution will reduce in January by 20,000 million dollars the amount of Treasury bonds acquired with respect to the figure forecast for December and by 10,000 million dollars (8,864 million euros) that of securitisations.

“In the light of inflation evolution and the further improvement in the labor market, the Committee decided to reduce the monthly rate of its net asset purchases by $ 20 billion for Treasury bonds and $ 10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities, “he announced.

“The Committee believes that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases each month are likely to be appropriate, but is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if changes in the economic outlook warrant it,” he stressed.

For its part, The FOMC has decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged within a target range of 0% to 0.25%, noting that, given that inflation has exceeded 2% for some time, “it hopes that it is appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with peak employment assessments.”

In this way, the entity would terminate its purchasing program next spring, earlier than expected months ago, which would leave the institution more room for maneuver to raise interest rates, something it could do up to three times over the next year, when the Fed forecasts suggest that the reference rate will be around 0.9% at the end of the year.

Likewise, the entity plans to continue raising interest rates in 2023, when you expect the rate to be around 1.6%, while a year later you expect it to reach 2.1%.

In any case, the central bank of U.S has warned that the course of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus, expressing confidence that advances in vaccination and the reduction of supply constraints will support continued advances in economic activity and employment, as well as a reduction in inflation, while acknowledging that risks to the outlook remain economic, including those related to new variants of the virus.

Thus, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of the incoming information for the economic outlook and has ensured that “it would be willing to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks arise that could impede the achievement of its goals.”

Inflation is a problem

In his appearance before the press, the president of the Fed, Jerome powell, has argued that the withdrawal at a faster pace of stimuli responds to the evolution of the economic outlook, in which the US economy is expanding at a “robust” rate, but inflation will remain above the 2 % over the next year.

“A faster withdrawal allows the Fed to address a full range of plausible results,” underlined Powell, for whom the recent evolution of the economy demands a more agile adjustment of the Fed’s asset purchases.

In particular, the American central banker has admitted thate “high inflation is a problem”, recognizing that price increases will exceed the 2% goal well into next year, although Powell is confident they will get closer to this goal by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, the Fed president has warned that the appearance of the new omicron variant of Covid and the increase in infections in recent weeks “pose a threat to the outlook.”