The plan will focus on the Indian River lagoon, on the east coast, where many manatees flock in winter to take advantage of the hot water discharged by a nearby power plant, federal and state authorities announced Tuesday at a press conference.

At least 1,017 of those animals died in Florida in 2021, up from 498 in 2020, a record.

The figure is especially high considering that there were about 5,700 individuals in the area before this crisis, according to the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Lack of food is the main cause of these deaths. Manatees, which are typically about three meters long and weigh between 360 and 540 kilos, can eat up to 10% of their weight on seagrass each day.

In the last decade, nutrient pollution of coastal waters from farms and urban centers has caused algae blooms that have suffocated seagrass beds by preventing sunlight from reaching them.

Without grass, many manatees, also known as sea cows, starved to death.

“This unprecedented development requires unprecedented action,” said Thomas Eason, the FWC’s Deputy Executive Director, during the news conference.